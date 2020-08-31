Bath Salts Market Size 2020 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | Top Companies: The Unilever Group, Kao Corporation, Shiseido Company Limited, Kneipp GmbH, Bathclin Corporation, L’Occitane International SA, Dadakarides Salt SA

New Jersey, United States,- The research report on Bath Salts Market exhaustively analyzes this business space with focus on overall renumeration over the assessment period, alongside the detailed scrutiny of various industry segments. The report entails information pertaining to the current position and industry size based on volume. The overview of various drivers, restraints, and opportunities defining the business scenario of Bath Salts market is presented in the study. It also focuses on insights about the regional outlook of the market, coupled with an elaborate study of companies with prominent stake in the Bath Salts market.

Bath Salts Market Segmentation:

Bath Salts Market, By Type

• Bolivian salt

• Dead sea salt

• Epsom salt

• Himalayan bath salt

• Others

Bath Salts Market, By Form

• Powder

• Granular

• Coarse

• Others

Bath Salts Market, By Application

• Therapeutic

• Aromatherapy

• Home Care and Bath Care

• Fertilizer

Some of Top Market Players Analysis Included in this Report:

The Unilever Group

Kao Corporation

Shiseido Company Limited

Kneipp GmbH

Bathclin Corporation

L’Occitane International SA

Dadakarides Salt SA