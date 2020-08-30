Beer Market Size 2020 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | Top Companies: Asahi Group Holdings, Budweiser Budvar Brewery, Erdinger Brewery, Kirin Holdings Co., Lasco Brewery, New Belgium Brewing Company Oettinger Brewery, Radeberger Brewery

New Jersey, United States,- The research report on Beer Market exhaustively analyzes this business space with focus on overall renumeration over the assessment period, alongside the detailed scrutiny of various industry segments. The report entails information pertaining to the current position and industry size based on volume. The overview of various drivers, restraints, and opportunities defining the business scenario of Beer market is presented in the study. It also focuses on insights about the regional outlook of the market, coupled with an elaborate study of companies with prominent stake in the Beer market.

Beer Market Segmentation:

Europe Beer Market, By Type:

• Lager

• Ale

• Stout & Porter

• Malt

• Others

Europe Beer Market, By Category:

• Popular-Priced

• Premium

• Super Premium

Europe Beer Market, By Packaging:

• Glass

• PET Bottle

• Metal Can

• Others

Europe Beer Market, By Production:

• Macro-brewery

• Micro-brewery

• Craft Brewery

• Others

Some of Top Market Players Analysis Included in this Report:

Asahi Group Holdings

Budweiser Budvar Brewery

Erdinger Brewery

Kirin Holdings Co.

Lasco Brewery

New Belgium Brewing Company Oettinger Brewery

Radeberger Brewery

SABMiller PLC

Scottish & Newcastle