The A to I of the Transportation & Logistics Industry – Artificial Intelligence (AI) Driving the Sector Towards the Future

By Q4’2021, 43% of global Transportation & Logistic projects will be impacted by Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. Increasing requirement of analytical data inputs in the decision-making process is boosting the penetration of AI in the Transportation & Logistics sector. As per FABRIC- our market intelligence platform, by 2023 every 4th company out of 10 from this sector will embrace AI technologies.

Huge investments and aggressive projects are in the pipeline for the next 5 years in Transportation & Logistics industry. In India, projects like #Sagarmala and #Bharatmala can be tagged by AI companies to highlight “Value Addition” from AI technologies. Globally, countries like China and the United States are investing heavily to strengthen their Transportation & Logistics. Such heavy investments are expected to open new business avenues to various stakeholders from interconnected and allied industries. AI technologies could play an extremely crucial role in such developments. From design to maintenance and from warehousing key raw material to remote analyzing operational datasets, AI can offer analytical visibility to important stakeholders.

Thanks to DHLs and Ryders of this world, the core logistics industry has started integrating AI in operations from the last 3 years. After warehouse management and visual inspection, collaborative platforms are driving the wagon of AI’s integration in the logistics industry. The startup ecosystem in the logistics industry is flourishing from the last 2.5 years; most of these startups are using one or another AI technologies in their operations. For example, Gurugram based startup GoBolt is offering “Design to Deliver” covering warehousing, supply chain planning, and transportation technology solutions across industry types.

FABRIC has synchronized 1500 market news and developments from last 3 years using Machine Learning and Data Science Algorithms, empowering our analysts to study the 73 relevant trends impacting the marriage of AI and the Transportation & Logistics industry. And based on those trends contribution of AI in this industry is expected to cross $5.5 billion mark by the end of 2023.

Interconnectivity based on 28+ data points and 1500 market news/developments backed with 73 trends are showing 10+ scenarios for AI + Transportation & Logistic integration. We will be happy for in-depth discussion on Zoom/Teams and showcase FABRIC.

