Containers as a Service Market Size 2020 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | Top Companies: AWS, IBM Corporation, Apcera, Docker, Google LLC, Kontena, Cloud 66

Containers as a Service Market Segmentation:

Containers as a Service Market, By Service Type

• Storage and Networking

• Security

• Monitoring and Analytics

• Management and Orchestration

• Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD)

• Others

Containers as a Service Market, By Deployment Model

• Hybrid Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

Containers as a Service Market, By Vertical

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• IT and Telecommunications

• Media, Entertainment, and Gaming

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Transportation and Logistics

• Others

Some of Top Market Players Analysis Included in this Report:

AWS

IBM Corporation

Apcera

Docker

Google LLC

Kontena

Cloud 66

CoScale