Automotive OEM Coatings Market Size 2020 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | Top Companies: Bayer AG, AkzoNobel, Kansai Paint, Nippon Paint, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, PPG Industries

Automotive OEM Coatings Market Segmentation:

Automotive OEM Coatings Market, By Type

• Waterborne

• Solvent-Borne

• Powdered

• Others

Automotive OEM Coatings Market, By Layer

• Basecoat

• Clearcoat

• Electrocoat

• Primer

Automotive OEM Coatings Market, By Vehicle Type

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

• Passenger Cars

• Others

Some of Top Market Players Analysis Included in this Report:

Bayer AG

AkzoNobel

Kansai Paint

Nippon Paint

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams Company

KCC Paint