The global personal hotspot market was estimated to be valued at USD 756.87 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.49% during 2018 to 2025.

Proliferation of smart devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearable’s, among others is creating massive demands for continuous internet connectivity.

A personal hotspot provides data-tethering functionality through which a data connection can be shared with another device.

Top Key Market Players:- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia, Verizon Communications Inc., Google Fi, ZTE Corporation, AT & T Inc

Growing demand for digital connectivity is supported by the growth of bandwidth capacity. This growth is further attributed to the growing semiconductor industry. Therefore, growing demand for internet connectivity is boosting the growth of the global personal hotspot market.

However, site acquisition for indoor as well as outdoor Wi-Fi deployment is a challenge for the personal hotspot market due to factors, such as, real estate permissions, diverse installation practices and guidelines, site accessibility, and costing models. Due to a lack of standards regarding permissions for installations and costing of sites, the costs can be significantly driven up. This factor is significantly hindering the market growth.

Objectives of Personal Hotspot Market:-

This report provides the business opportunity and defines analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It provides a Technical/ Logical perspective on the various factors driving or detaining the growth of the market.

It also helps in understanding the key Players segments and their forecast research.

It provides an extensive analysis of the changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of the competitors.

Type of the market:-

Standalone Devices

Bundled Devices

Global Personal Hotspot Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

On the basis of end user, the market is split into:

Telecom and IT

Financial Services

Education

Others

Market Segment by Regions:-

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- Germany, U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America- Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

Table of Content:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Personal Hotspot Market-Industry Outlook

4 Personal Hotspot Market Segment by User Type

5 Personal Hotspot Market by Deployment Type

6 Personal Hotspot Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

