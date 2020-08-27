Automotive Gears Market Type And Application, Forecast To 2024

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automotive Gears Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2024, The global automotive gears market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period, primarily on account of the growing automotive industry. The growth of the automotive industry is a direct result of the increased production volume of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in recent years. In addition, increasing installation of mechanized and automated parts in automobiles, advancements in technology, and demand for improved driving experience in terms of smooth gear shift and enhanced acceleration are driving the growth of the automotive gears industry.

The automotive industry is growing at a significant rate and is a major growth driver for the automotive gears market. The demand for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles is on the rise, much of which can be attributed to the rise in per capita income and standard of living in fast-growing economies such as China and India. These economies are also the major markets for the automotive industry because of their rapid urbanization and growing consumer base.

Automotive Gears Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global automotive gears market are GKN PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, SHOWA Corporation, DowDuPont, ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation, IMS Gear SE & Co. KGaA, Univance Corporation, RSB Group, Bharat Gears Ltd., and American Axle and Manufacturing Inc.

The report will also provide a country-wise analysis. Some of the major countries that are covered in the report include the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Russia.