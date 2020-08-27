Automotive Blockchain Market – World Players Forecast Analysis Till 2028

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automotive Blockchain Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2028, (The global automotive blockchain market is projected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. This can be mainly attributed to the benefits offered by the blockchain technology in the automotive industry, such as real-time monitoring, auditability, and scalability of information. The application of blockchain in various automotive functional areas is on the rise, as automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) continue to invest in the technology to uncover its potential in the industry.).”

Blockchain in the automotive industry is useful in various areas such as mobility solutions, connected cars, supply chain logistics, retailing and leasing, autonomous driving, and IoT applications. The financial divisions of OEMs are now exploring the technology for financial applications. In the coming years, OEMs are expected to employ the technology in other automotive applications.

Some of the key players operating in the automotive blockchain market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture PLC, carVertical, Helbiz Mobility System PTE Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., ShiftMobility Inc., BigchainDB GmbH, ConsenSys, Context Labs BV, Ethereum, Factom Inc., Mesosphere Inc., Oaken Innovations, Productive Edge LLC, Project Provenance Ltd., Ripple Labs Inc., and XAIN AG.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the automotive blockchain market.

This study covers