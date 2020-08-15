Wet Distiller Grain Market is Projected to Reach US$XX by the end of 2018 – 2028

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Wet Distiller Grain market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Wet Distiller Grain market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Wet Distiller Grain market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Wet Distiller Grain market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Wet Distiller Grain market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Wet Distiller Grain market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Wet Distiller Grain market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Some of the key players operating in the global Wet Distiller Grain market are The Andersons Inc., Advanced Biofuel USA, The ONIX Corporation, Green Plains Inc., Greenfield Global Inc., East Kansas Agri-agency LLC., Central Indiana Ethanol LLC, Tharaldson Ethanol, Lincolnway Energy LLC among others.

Wet Distiller Grain Market: Key Trends

The major shareholding companies in the Wet Distiller Grain market have been strategizing on expanding its operations through key merger-acquisitions and production expansion.

Wet Distiller Grain Market: Key Developments

The Andersons Inc.: In 2018, the company and ICM, Inc., announced the formation of ELEMENT, LLC, a joint venture that will construct a 70 million-gallon-per-year bio-refinery located in Colwich, Kansas, adjacent to ICM's headquarters. This strategic partnership will build and operate a technologically advanced ethanol production facility featuring several of ICM's cutting-edge equipment and process technologies.

In 2018, the company and ICM, Inc., announced the formation of ELEMENT, LLC, a joint venture that will construct a 70 million-gallon-per-year bio-refinery located in Colwich, Kansas, adjacent to ICM's headquarters. This strategic partnership will build and operate a technologically advanced ethanol production facility featuring several of ICM's cutting-edge equipment and process technologies. Greenfield Global Inc.: In 2017, the company announced the expansion of sustainable biofuel production at its biorefinery in Varennes, Quebec.

Opportunities for Wet Distiller Grain Market Participants

Among the end users, dairy sectors have witnessed immense growth followed by the swine sector due to rise in consumption rate in major global markets such as North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. This one critical factor of the rise in consumption rate of dairy as well swine products helps drive the demand for wet distiller grain market in the global feed industry. Moreover, Asia Pacific account to higher volume share in terms feeds consumption which paves another important opportunity for wet distiller grain market to gain traction among its target customers in the region.

Brief Approach to Research for Wet Distiller Grain Market

The company will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, formats, and application of the coconut water concentrate segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall Wet Distiller Grain market sizes.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Wet Distiller Grain market: