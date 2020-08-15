Industrial Gas to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2019-2025
In 2025, the market size of the Industrial Gas Market is expected to touch million US$ xx million. The revenue registered in 2019 was US$ xx million, thus depicting a growth at a CAGR of xx% from 2019. While in China, the market size was valued at US$ xx million in the forecast base year, further projected to increase up to US$ xx million till the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Gas .
This report studies the global market size of Industrial Gas , especially focusing on the key regions such as United States, European Union, China, and other geographical extents (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Industrial Gas market production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. The historical data breakdown for Industrial Gas for 2014-2019 is provided in the report along with company projection for 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share, and growth rate for the manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Air Liquide
Air Products and Chemicals
Linde Group
Praxair
Taiyo Nippon Sanso
AirGas
Matheson tri-Gas
Cryotec Anlagenbau
Messer Group,
Linde Malaysia
Gulf Cryo
Air Water
Sol
Maxima Air Separation Center
Goyal MG Gases
Industrial Gas Breakdown Data by Type
Packaged
Merchant
On-site
Industrial Gas Breakdown Data by Application
Chemical and petrochemical industry
Oil and gas industry
Metal industry
Industrial Gas Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Industrial Gas Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1 describes Industrial Gas product/service scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.
Chapter 2 profiles the top manufacturers of Industrial Gas market, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Industrial Gas from 2014 – 2019.
Chapter 3 analyses the Industrial Gas competitive situation, sales, revenue. The global Industrial Gas market shares of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4 showcases the Industrial Gas breakdown data at the regional level, to discuss the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 emphasize the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11 explain the segments by sales under type and application, with market shares and growth rate under each category, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12 depicts Industrial Gas market forecasts by region, type, and application, with sales and revenue projections, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 13 and 14 describe Industrial Gas sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, and other data sources.
