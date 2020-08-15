M2M Platform Market 2020-2026 | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis | Worldwide Key Players: Gemalto, Jasper Technologies, Sierra Wireless, Telit Wireless Solutions, Xively, etc. | InForGrowth

A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative M2M Platform market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunities available and would trend in M2M Platform market. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated until 2026.

The M2M Platform Market report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID19/CORONA Virus Catastrophe The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/types for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of M2M Platform Industry.

The Top players are

Gemalto

Jasper Technologies

Sierra Wireless

Telit Wireless Solutions

Xively

Amdocs

Digi International

Kore Wireless

PTC

Aeris

Bosch Software Innovations

Comarch

Cumulocity. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

GSM

GPRS

UMTS

Others On the basis of the end users/applications,

Transport

Energy

Healthcare

Retail