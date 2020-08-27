Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market to Witness Huge Growth By 2027 | Top Manufacturers – BASF, Huntsman International, Solvay, Akzo Nobel, Clariant, Sasol, Taiwan NJC Corporation

New Jersey, United States,- A recent report on ‘Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market‘ added by Verified Market Research provides a detailed analysis of the industry size, sales forecast, and geographic landscape related to this business line. Further, the report highlights key hurdles and latest growth trends which are accepted by leading players and are part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

The Sodium Lauryl Sulfate market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of this business segment and provides essential insight into the factors influencing revenue generation as well as industry growth. Apart from the regulatory outlook, the document also includes a detailed assessment of the regional scope of the market. Further, the report includes detailed SWOT analysis and explains the driving factors of the market.

Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market was valued close to USD 522.5 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 761.74 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 4.80% from 2019 to 2026.

Additional information including limitations & challenges faced by new entrants and market players in tandem with their respective impact on the revenue generation of the companies is enumerated. The document scrutinizes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on growth as well as future remuneration of the market.

Key features of the Report:

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

BASF

Huntsman International

Solvay

Akzo Nobel

Clariant

Sasol

Taiwan NJC Corporation

Stepan

Alpha Chemicals

Explicit Chemicals

Innova Corporate

Galaxy Surfactants

Godrej Industries

Oxiteno

Melan Chemical