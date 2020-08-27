Polyurethane Adhesives Market to Witness Huge Growth By 2027 | Top Manufacturers – Ashland, BASF, Henkel, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M, Arkema Group, Covestro

New Jersey, United States,- A recent report on ‘Polyurethane Adhesives Market‘ added by Verified Market Research provides a detailed analysis of the industry size, sales forecast, and geographic landscape related to this business line. Further, the report highlights key hurdles and latest growth trends which are accepted by leading players and are part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

The Polyurethane Adhesives market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of this business segment and provides essential insight into the factors influencing revenue generation as well as industry growth. Apart from the regulatory outlook, the document also includes a detailed assessment of the regional scope of the market. Further, the report includes detailed SWOT analysis and explains the driving factors of the market.

Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market was valued at USD 8.22 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 13.22 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.60% from 2020 to 2027.

Additional information including limitations & challenges faced by new entrants and market players in tandem with their respective impact on the revenue generation of the companies is enumerated. The document scrutinizes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on growth as well as future remuneration of the market.

Key features of the Report:

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Ashland

BASF

Henkel

The Dow Chemical Company

3M

Arkema Group

Covestro

HB FULLER COMPANY

Huntsman Corporation

Illinois Tool Works