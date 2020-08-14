Global High-Performance Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market 2020 Top Countries Data Industry Insights by Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen By 360 Market Updates

Global “High-Performance Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the High-Performance Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. High-Performance Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. High-Performance Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of High-Performance Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market:-

Analog Devices

Inc.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Fairchild Semiconductor

Honeywell Aerospace

Moog Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rockwell Collins

Safran Group (Sagem)

STMicroelectronics

Thales Group

Vector Nav Technologies

The Global High-Performance Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The IMU market was valued at USD 3.18 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 4.33 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.31% over the forecast period (2018-2023). The scope of the report includes insights on the solutions offered by major players, including providers of hardware, professional services, and integration solutions. The scope also considers application in aerospace & defense, industrial, automotive, and marine. The regions considered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Commercial Aerospace Sector is Driving High-end IMU Demand

Boeing’s recent aerospace study revealed that over the next two decades, there would be a demand for more than 40,000 new aircraft across the world; the net market value is estimated to be more than USD 6 trillion. The growing demand for aircraft fleet is a direct trigger for high-performance IMUs.

United States to Register the Largest Market Over the Forecast Period

In North America, the United States contributes the highest market share for high-performance IMUs, as the country’s total spending on aerospace and defense is very high as compared to the world.

The United States’ military spending is higher than the next nine countries combined. The high expenditure in R&D helps the country keep itself ahead of its competitors in the aerospace and defense segment.

Growing Number of Commercial UAVs Adoption in the United States

In December 2015, the Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) issued a rule requiring all UAS weighing more than 250g and less than 250kg to be registered using a new online system.

By December 31, 2016, 626,245 owner-hobbyists had registered. For the entire online registration period, up to the first week of February 2017, the cumulative registration trend has been one of growth, with the trend slowing over time. FAA predicts that the hobbyist fleet is likely to more than triple in size over the next 5 years, from 1.1 million units in 2016 to 3.5 million units by 2021.

Key Developments in the High-Performance Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market:

January 2018 – At the Consumer electronics show in the United States, Bosch Sensortec launched the MEMS sensor BMI088, a high-performance IMU with outstanding vibration robustness, which is in demand fo

