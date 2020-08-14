Global Mining Chemicals Market 2020 Top Countries Data: Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis and forecast By 360 Market Updates

Global “Mining Chemicals Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Mining Chemicals in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Mining Chemicals Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Mining Chemicals Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Mining Chemicals Market:-

BASF SE

CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP

CLARIANT

3M

AKZONOBEL

AXIS HOME

ECOLAB (NALCO)

DUPONT

THE CHEMOURS COMPANY

HUNTSMAN INTERANTIONAL LLC

CTC MINING (TENNANT CHEMICAL COMPANY LTD.)

NASACO INTERNATIONAL LLC

ORICA LIMITED

FMC CORPORATION (CHEMINOVA)

GE CORPORATION

SASOL

AECI

SNF FLOMIN INC.

CHEVRON PHILIPS CHEMICALS CO. LTD.

CP KELCO

The global mining chemicals market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.64 % during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. By function, floatation chemicals accounted the highest share of the market in 2017.

Increasing Demand of Specialty Chemicals in Mining Process

Specialty chemicals are used in almost all the steps in mining process. The mining industry has witnessed shifts in its production techniques, from tunneling to open pit mining, which has made it possible to mine ores of declining grades and decrease the overall costs. In addition to this, specialty chemicals are also used in the later stages of production chain like smelting, refining, manufacturing and commodity trading.

Flotation Chemicals – the fastest growing segment by function

Collectors dominated the flotation chemicals segment in 2017, while dispersants registered the fastest growth through 2023. However, certain factors such as logistics and transportation costs of flotation chemicals, and stringent regulatory policies is expected to adversely affect the profitability margin of the players involved in the market.

China to Dominate the Market in the Region Through 2023

China holds majority of the Asia-Pacific mining chemical industry. Chinese mining industry has more than 10,000 mines, majority part is owned by state. It is world’s largest producer of gold, coal, and other earth minerals. Moreover, it is also a leading consumer of mining products. In addition to the existing wastewater treatment plants, there are ongoing advances such as expansion of existing wastewater sewage treatment plants and establishment of new sewage treatment plants. Mining chemicals are largely used in the mining industry for recovering minerals from the slurry, separation of impurities, purification of certain minerals, and many other applications.

