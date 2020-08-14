Global Thermoplastics Market 2020 Top Countries Data Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to By 360 Market Updates

Global “Thermoplastics Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Thermoplastics in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Thermoplastics Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Thermoplastics Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Thermoplastics Market:-

Arkema SA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Covestro

Celanese Corporation

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

Daicel Corporation

DuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

LyondellBasell Industries

Lanxess AG

LG Chem Ltd

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastic Corporation

Polyplastic Co. Ltd

Royal DSM NV

SABIC Innovative Plastics

Solvay Plastics

Teijin Chemicals Limited

A. Schulman

Inc.

Ineos Abs Corporation

Dyneon LLC

Rochling Group

The Global Thermoplastics market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The thermoplastics market was valued at USD 17 billion in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR 6.24% during the forecast period, 2018 – 2023. The increase in productive capacity has resulted in a rise in the applications in the end-user industries, such as building & construction, automotive & transport, and consumer goods & pharmaceuticals, and this trend is expected to remain same during the forecast period. However, the availability of raw materials and the environment-related concerns are expected to hinder the market growth.

Soaring Demand due to Growing Purchasing Power

The key factors which are driving the market growth include an increase in the number of working women, a rise of the dual-income nuclear families, increase in the disposable income, and high per-capita spending on lifestyle products. Social and cultural factors also influence the demand of the market. The rise in disposable income for middle-class and upper-class population has resulted in an increased consumption of durable and non-durable goods made from polymers and chemicals. The growing focus towards fuel efficient, light-weight, and environment-friendly products is playing an important role in the growth of the market.

Packaging is the Fastest Growing Segment

The packaging industry is the fastest growing segment and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Thermoplastics are used in the packaging of different beverages, foods, model kits, sports and leisure boxes, etc. Thermoplastics applications are poised for growth in the United States, owing to the increasing use of these plastics to replace traditional plastics, such as polypropylene and polyethylene, especially in the food packaging industry as they are energy efficient and lighter than alternative materials. Due to its toughness, flexibility, and relative transparency, thermoplastics are popularly used in applications where heat sealing is necessary, thereby, driving the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific dominates the market for thermoplastics, followed by North America and Europe. The growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region is mainly due to the high market potential for polyethylene in China. The developing regions of South America and Asia-Pacific are expected to increase their market share in the future owing to the growing purchasing power in the developing countries. Europe and North America remain interesting locations for R&D and they are also important as sales markets. However, the establishment of new production capacities is favored in the Middle East region.

The global Thermoplastics market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

