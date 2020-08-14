Global Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market 2020 Top Countries Data Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape and Analysis Research Report By 360 Market Updates

Global “Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Medtronic plc

GE Healthcare

Lantheus Medical Imaging inc

Hologic inc

Cardinal Health inc

Bayer Healthcare ag

Bracco Imaging spa

NTP Radioisotopes Soc ltd

Positron Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

The Global Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status.

The global nuclear medicine radioisotopes market has been estimated to reach USD 13.9 billion in 2017.The market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. North America accounted for the largest market share, for approximately 40% of the global market share in 2017, while Asia-Pacific region was estimated to register the fastest CAGR through the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Rising SPECT and PET Applications

The field of nuclear medicine is dominated by the applications related to positron emission tomography (PET) and single-photon emission computerized tomography (SPECT). Growing interest of PET technology in cardiac and neurological disorders is expected to fuel the market growth. More than 60% of SPECT procedures are performed in cardiology and in addition, orthopedics, oncology and infection imaging are emerging as areas that can benefit from the same. Applications are further increased through the inclusion of advancements in computed tomography (CT), making nuclear medicine as a rising choice for disease diagnosis. In addition, factors such as rising incidences of cardiac and cancer cases along-with rising awareness of public for the same, drives the nuclear medicine market.

High Capital Investments is involved

One of the major hindrance for the nuclear medicine radioisotopes market is the high capital investments required for the generation of radionuclide. Cyclotron initial investment is very high which followed by renovation and installation and further annual operating costs are involved. With high investment, the cost of imaging and treatment overall becomes a factor of high expenditure especially in developing markets. These factors including unclear regulatory guidelines and varied reimbursement policies and short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals restricts the growth of this market.

North America to Dominate this Market

The global nuclear medicine radioisotopes market is segmented by types of radioisotopes, by applications in different indications and geography. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South America.

North America dominated the nuclear medicine radioisotopes market with approximately 40% of the global market share in 2017. The factors such as well-established healthcare facilities and the rise in geriatric population, with rising awareness among people for nuclear medicine treatments and diagnosis contribute to the growth of this market in the region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region was estimated to register the fastest CAGR through the forecast period, 2018-2023.

