Global Fertilizer Additive Market 2020 Top Countries Data Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast By 360 Market Updates

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Fertilizer Additive Market:-

ACHEMA

AGRIGRO INC.

AGRIUM INC.

AZOMITE

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC.

CLARIANT INTERNATIONAL LTD

COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

DAYAL GROUP

DUPONT

FORBON TECHNOLOGY

FRIT INDUSTRIES INC.

HOLLAND NOVOCHEM B.V.

HYDRO FERT S.R.L.

ICL FERTILIZERS

KRONOS MICRONUTRIENTS

LIVEN AGRICHEM PVT LTD

NUTRA-FLO COMPANY

OCP GROUP

SINOFERT HOLDINGS LIMITED

TATA CHEMICALS LIMITED

THE MOSAIC COMPANY

YARA INTERNATIONAL USA

The Global Fertilizer Additive market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The growth in the fertilizer additive market is attributed to the high cost and demand for basic agrochemicals like pesticides and fertilizers and the dire need for improved food productivity globally through the efficient use of agrochemicals. As of 2017, the global fertilizer additive market is slated to witness a moderate CAGR. Asia-Pacific holds a share of more than half in the global fertilizer additives market. China and India are the major consumers of these products owing to the vast agricultural zones in these countries.

Due to an increase in population and growing demand for food, the fertilizer additive market is expected to grow with rapidity in future. Additionally, increasing awareness regarding fertilizer additives has raised the bar for quality, which, in turn, has increased the market share of fertilizer additives globally. Mass market penetration is leading to the introduction of new products based out of fertilizer additives and their retail across various regions.

Rise in Cost of Agrochemicals Restraining the Market

Fertilizer additives are progressively being utilized for controlling urea hydrolysis, nitrification, and ammonia loss from soil. The development of the market is hindered by high cost and interest for essential agrochemicals like pesticides and fertilizers and the desperate requirement for enhanced sustenance profitability all around through the proficient utilization of agrochemicals. According to the statistics available, India is the fourth biggest producer of agrochemicals all around, after US, Japan, and China. Raw petroleum, which is the crude material for assembling agrochemicals, further augments costs of rough oils and gives additional weight on the costs of fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides and since fertilizer additives are used along with such agrochemicals, a rise in their cost would inevitably affect the market for additives negatively.

Asia-pacific and North America Dominate the Market

Asia Pacific holds a share of more than half in the global fertilizer additives market. China and India are major consumers of this product owing to the vast agricultural zones in these countries. Asia-Pacific is a latent region with investments coming from major players in the market.

Furthermore, rising demand for agricultural products in countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico in the North American region is projected to boost the fertilizer additives market during the forecast period. Additionally, the major key players are actively involved in the research & development in order to enhance the quality of fertilizer additives.

Major Players: COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, THE MOSAIC COMPANY, DUPONT, YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA, AGRIGRO INC., AND NUTRA-FLO COMPANY, among others.

