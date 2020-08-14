Global Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market 2020 Top Countries Data Boosting the Growth Worldwide:Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share Valuation Industry Size and Foreseen Research Report By 360 Market Updates

Global “Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Get a Sample PDF of Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market 2020

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market:-

Nestle

Dannon

Chobani

Yoplait

Fage

Yakult

La Yogurt

Stonyfeild Farms

Greek Gods

Pillars

The Global Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the period 2018-2023. The increasing awareness of the health benefits of probiotic and prebiotic yogurt acts as a driver to the growth of this market. Regular consumption of probiotic and prebiotic prevents the growth of harmful bacteria inside the digestive tract, which leads to better nutrient absorption and bowel movement. The probiotic and prebiotic yogurt helps to lower the risk of type-2 diabetes and colorectal cancer. Companies like Nestle, Dannon, Chobani, and Yoplait are the major shareholders of this market.

Health Benefits Associated with Pro and Prebiotic Ingredients

As consumers have moved away from sugar to natural ingredients, probiotic and prebiotic yogurt has established itself as a healthy snack. The health benefits of this yogurt, which helps in lowering the risk of type-2 diabetes and colorectal cancer, are also the key driving factor of this market. However, the rise in the cost of research and development poses a threat to the market. The growing demand for functional foods is expected to provide a boost to the industry’s growth.

Probiotic and prebiotic yogurts can suppress short-term appetite and may be effective in controlling food intake. For example, yogurt was found to have greater satiating effects than iso-caloric fruit-based or dairy fruit beverages, and the effect was enhanced when yogurt was enriched with 6 gm. of inulin, which is a prebiotic.

Yogurt Drinks are the Second Largest Sub-Segment of the Market

The yogurt drinks market is expected to record a CAGR of 7%, over the forecast period. Health benefits and the highly-digestive nature of these drinks over other normal drinks are boosting the yogurt drinks market. The demography of youngsters of the 25-35 age group account for the major consumption of yogurt drinks.

The availability of ready-made pack of functional drinks for on-the-go consumption is one of the recent trends in this market. Probiotic and prebiotic drink products are easily accessible and faster to pick and drink. This convenience factor plays an important role in encouraging favorable consumer purchase decisions.

Asia-Pacific is the Largest Market

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for probiotic and prebiotic yoghurt drinks and is predicted to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. China, Japan and India are the largest markets for yogurt drinks, by consumption. The China probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market has generated USD 8.5 billion revenue in 2014.

The increasing disposable incomes, good taste and western lifestyles are the leading factors for the demand for yogurt drinks in the Asian market. Many global companies are discovering these trends, as they are investing in dairy farms for the proper supply of milk. These global companies have more trust in Asia-Pacific, and are launching many innovative products with various flavors.

In North America, the probiotic ingredient demand is projected to record a CAGR of 5.8% during the 2018-2023 period. United States holds the highest share, followed by Canada and Mexico. General Mills, Chobani Inc., Groupe Danone S.A., Parmalat, Social S.A., YoPlait and Ultima Foods Inc. are some major players in the North American market.

Major players: NESTLE, DANNON, CHOBANI, YOPLAIT, FAGE, YAKULT, LA YOGURT, STONYFEILD FARMS, GREEK GODS, PILLARS

Key Developments

• June 2017: Yoplait has launched a new product called Oui, a French-style yogurt, based on a recipe that the company uses in France. The product is only made from whole milk and comes in a French-made glass pot.

• July 2017: Danone has entered into a binding agreement with Lactalis to sell Stonyfield, one of its U.S. dairy subsidiaries, for $875 million

• October 2017: Grupo lala has completed acquisition of Brazilian dairy company Vigor Alimentos, S.A. for an implied value of R$ 5,025 million.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

• Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

• Regional and Country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information,

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12884110

The global Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market:

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12884110

This Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Industry?

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and Country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players