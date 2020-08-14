Global Hydraulic Fracturing Fluids Market 2020 Top Countries Data: Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors By 360 Market Updates

Global “Hydraulic Fracturing Fluids Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Hydraulic Fracturing Fluids in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Hydraulic Fracturing Fluids Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Hydraulic Fracturing Fluids Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Hydraulic Fracturing Fluids Market:-

Baker Hughes A GE Company

Halliburton Company

Schlumberger Limited

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Akzo Noble N.V.

Ashland

Calfrac Well Services Ltd

Albermarle

TRICAN

Clarient International Ltd

The Global Hydraulic Fracturing Fluids market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

By making oil production from the shale plays possible, hydraulic fracturing was responsible for drastic changes in the oil & gas industry after 2013. The average wellhead breakeven cost of oil production from shale plays has dropped significantly since 2013, due to technological advances in hydraulic fracturing and structural changes made by operators, such as focusing their drilling operation in the best acreage. The market is restrained by the environmental impact caused by fracturing fluid, such as water, and few companies have invested in their R&D to develop environment friendly fracturing fluid.

Growing Demand for Natural Gas to Drive the Market

Due to concerns regarding air pollution, globally, countries are encouraging the use of natural gas, which is more environmental friendly than other hydrocarbons, such as coal and oil, due to low carbon emission. Due to this trend, demand for natural gas is expected to grow substantially. In 2015, around 30% of total hydraulic fracturing revenue came from shale gas exploration. Tougher environmental standards around the world and closing price gap between coal and natural gas are expected to drive the shale gas production activity. Technological advancements, such as hydraulic fracturing used in conjunction with horizontal drilling, have reduced the cost of oil & gas production from unconventional resources, like shale play, CBM, and tight reservoirs. Expected growth in shale gas consumption and reduced oil & gas production cost from unconventional resources are the major drivers for hydraulic fracturing. Growing hydraulic fracturing activity is expected to drive the demand for hydraulic fracturing fluid during the forecast period.

Technological Advancement in Fracturing Fluid Driving the Market

Environmental impact of hydraulic fracturing, such as water contamination, methane emission, and noise pollution, as well as the necessity of large amount water for hydraulic fracturing jobs are the major restraints for hydraulic fracturing. The environmental impact is mainly caused by harmful hydraulic fracturing fluid. But the technological advancements have led to use of more environmentally friendly fluids. For example, Gasfrac has successfully used gel made up of propane and hydrocarbon instead of water on more than 700 wells in the United States and Canada, which has eliminated the use of water for hydraulic fracturing. This fluid also has lesser impact on the environment, due to the use of relatively benign chemicals, like magnesium oxide and ferric sulfate.

North America to Lead the Market

North America accounts for over 80% of global hydraulic fracturing activity. In 2015, hydraulic fracturing accounted for about half of the crude oil production in the United States. The break-even oil price from shale plays in the United States dropped by more than 50% during 2013-17. Due to low breakeven prices, oil & gas operators are expected to invest heavily in shale oil exploration in the United States, during the forecast period. Canada is the first country after the United States to explore and produce from shale oil reservoirs. As of 2017, shale plays amount to about 8% of Canada’s oil production. Due to large shale reserves, an oil & gas industry that is open to private investors, availability of large quantity of water, and presence of oil transportation infrastructure, Canada has witnessed significant investments in shale oil exploration and production projects. Growing shale oil production activity is expected to drive hydraulic fracturing, and in turn the hydraulic fracturing fluid market.

Shale Gas Production Incentives in China to Drive the Market

China has about 31.6 TCF of technically recoverable shale gas reserves. But production from these reserves is expensive, due to the complicated topography of these shale plays and their remote location, which makes drilling in these areas expensive. In order to attract oil & gas operators, China has incentivized the exploration & production activity these fields. These incentives are expected to drive the shale gas exploration and production activity in the country, which in turn is expected to support the market growth in China.

The global Hydraulic Fracturing Fluids market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Hydraulic Fracturing Fluids Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Hydraulic Fracturing Fluids Market:

March 2017: Essar Oil announced its decision to submit a proposal for shale gas exploration in Raniganj East block located in West Bengal, India. The company has recently made a discovery of coal-bed methane reserves from the same block.

