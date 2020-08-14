Global Ice Cream Market 2020 Top Countries Data Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast By 360 Market Updates

Global “Ice Cream Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Ice Cream in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Ice Cream Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Ice Cream Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Ice Cream Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Ice Cream Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Ice Cream including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Ice Cream Market:-

Amul

Amys Ice Creams

Baskin- Robbins

Dean Foods

FrieslandCampina

General Mills (Häagen-Dazs)

Lotte Confectionary

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

Unilever

The Global Ice Cream market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Market Insights

The global ice cream market value is expected to reach USD 89.5 billion by 2023, recording an anticipated CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The rise in income, along with an increase in demand for sweet dishes, drives the growth of this market. Unilever dominates the global market occupying eight of the 15 top selling brands and a 22% share in the market. Nestle is the closest corporate rival of Unilever, occupying four brands in the top 15. The sales of low-quality ice cream have been declining, due to the increased preference for premium ice cream.

Market Dynamics

The new innovative flavors that companies have come up with, act as a major driver for this market. Also, private label ice-creams are cheaper, thereby increasing the demand. The emergence of private label brands, such as Kroger, has helped in establishing a market presence. The rise in demand for ice cream products from consumers above the age of 50 is another factor that contributes to the growth of the market. The availability of lactose-free ice creams is expected to enhance the ice cream market. Consumption of lactose causes several problems, such as gas, bloating, and diarrhea. This resulted in several ice-cream manufacturers formulating their lactose-free ice creams to cater to the niche market of lactose-intolerant consumers.

Market Segmentation

The ice cream market is segmented on the basis of product type, which has been further subdivided, by the recipe, into ordinary (hard), French, reduced fat, light, soft, no sugar added, lactose-free, gluten-free, and organic ice cream. By shape, ice creams come in sticks, buckets, sundae, floats, and frozen novelties, which may include frozen custard, frozen yogurt, dondurma, gelato, sherbet, snow cones, frozen soufflé, etc. By sale, the market is segmented into impulsive, take-home, and artisanal ice cream. The impulse segment dominated the market and accounted for a market share of 39% in 2016. Factors, such as the desire to indulge in ice cream and the rise in demand for a small portion of snacking options are expected to drive the market. The growing number of lactose-intolerant consumers in North America is expected to change the scenario of the North American ice cream market as only a few number of manufacturers have lactose-free ice creams in their product catalog.

Major players – AMUL, AMYS ICE CREAMS, BASKIN- ROBBINS, DEAN FOODS, FRIESLANDCAMPINA, GENERAL MILLS (HÄAGEN-DAZS), LOTTE CONFECTIONARY, MEIJI HOLDINGS CO. LTD., NESTLE S.A., UNILEVER, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porters five forces analysis

• Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors, which are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative & quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic & non-economic aspects

• Regional and Country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information,

The global Ice Cream market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Major developments in 2017 covered in the report

And the latest major developments in 2018 covered in the report

