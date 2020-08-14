Global Technical Ceramics Market 2020 Top Countries Data Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from By 360 Market Updates

Global “Technical Ceramics Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Technical Ceramics in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Technical Ceramics Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Technical Ceramics Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Get a Sample PDF of Technical Ceramics Market 2020

3M

Bakony Ipari Kerámia Kft.

CeramTec GmbH

CoorsTek

Inc.

Dyson Technical Ceramics

KYOCERA Corporation

Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

Morgan Advanced Materials

NGK SPARK PLUG CO. LTD

Rauschert GmbH

Saint-Gobain

STC Superior Technical Ceramics

The Global Technical Ceramics market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global technical ceramics market is expected to register a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market in 2017is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period as well.

Increasing Demand from Medical Industry

Technical ceramics are used in a wide range of medical devices, such as lithotripters and ultrasonic cleaners – or in dental ceramics in the field of dentistry. Another major application of technical ceramics is in bio-ceramics, where it is used in artificial organ implants, especially hip joints. Replacement of chemotherapy with radioactive glass microspheres for liver cancer patients, ceramic-based orthodontic braces, biocompatible coatings, and advanced drug delivery systems for cardiovascular stents and other implantable medical devices, and composite layers for gene therapy, are some other developing applications of technical ceramics. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the rapidly aging population, worldwide, is set to increase the demand for medical implants. The advancement in medical technology and increasing population, (specifically population above 65 years of age) are increasing the demand for technical ceramics in the medical industry.

Electrical & Electronics to Dominate the Market

Technical ceramics have a wide range of electrical properties, including insulation, semi-conducting, superconducting, piezoelectric, and magnetic. The production of cellular phones, portable computing devices, gaming systems, and other personal electronic devices will continue to spark the demand for semiconductors, capacitors, and other technical ceramics-containing electronic components. Technical ceramics reinforce the electronics industry; the average aircraft is packed with electronics. Gradually, these electrical components, such as sensors, antennas, capacitors and resistors, are getting smaller and more capable. Therefore, this is a major area of development for technical ceramics. The growing electrical & electronics industry is estimated to boost the demand for technical ceramics over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for technical ceramics accounting for more than 40% of the global market. China was the leading consumer of technical ceramics in the region. The Chinese manufacturing industry is currently the largest in the world. The manufacturing industry in the country is supported by low labor and material costs, during its initial growing phase, and better infrastructure and favorable policies in the recent times. The country has the largest semiconductor manufacturing market, which accounted for around 30% of the global market share, in 2016. The Chinese automotive manufacturing industry is the largest in the world. The automotive industry is growing steadily, with high production & demand for passenger cars. The aviation industry, where the use of technical ceramics tends to be high, is said to be adding 6,020 new airplanes between 2014 and 2033. The country’s industrial production growth too has been enjoying a steady growth through the years, which will increase the consumption of technical ceramics in the country over the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Technical Ceramics Market:

April 2017: CeramTec had announced that it had successfully completed the acquisition of Morgan Technical Ceramic’s UK Electro-Ceramics businesses.

