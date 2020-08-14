Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Market 2020 Top Countries Data Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to By 360 Market Updates

Global “Fermented Foods & Drinks Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Fermented Foods & Drinks in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Fermented Foods & Drinks Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Fermented Foods & Drinks Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

The Global Fermented Foods & Drinks market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global fermented foods & drinks market is poised to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The market is competitive and driven by the increasing health and wellness market trend and the growing beverages market demand

Market Dynamics

Health and wellness are the new trends in the 20th and 21st century. Further, the marketing heads have captured this trend and efficiently implemented strategies on specific products. The digital fitness category and healthier food sales are the exponentially growing markets. The trend of natural, clean-label and organic foods are driving the market for fermented food and drinks. However, the growing awareness about the products consumed and its weight management factor have strived the market growth at an exponential rate.

Fermented foods belong to a category of foods called functional foods that are known to have a positive effect on health. Probiotics are the bacteria used to ferment traditional foods. Thus, fermented foods and probiotics are closely related and co‐exist due to the health attributes associated with their intake. However, the efficacy of probiotics is enhanced when taken in the form of fermented food rather than as probiotics alone. The gaining popularity of probiotics leads a growth of functional food and beverage market which in-turn is driving the fermented food and drinks market.

Since the bioprocess technology depends on the cultivation and secretion by the live microbial cells, the risk of contamination by the non-desirable microbes with the consequent toxicity might restraint the objective and success of fermentation technology.

Segmentation Analysis

The global fermented food and drinks market has been segmented by type (fermented vegetables, dairy and beverages), distributional channel (online stores, super markets, health stores, others. Kimchi, which is one of the most popular Korean traditional food is prepared by fermenting the baechu cabbage together with other vegetables and lactic acid bacteria (LAB) with functional potential using fermented vegetables. The yoghurt and fermented milks market in 2014 was worth USD 55.01 billion, with North America, Europe and Asia accounting for 77% of the market. Alcoholic drinks gained a significant market share and is expected to continue the same owing to their wide adaptability and availability.

Regional Analysis

The fermented food and drinks market is segmented by geography as: North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific. Fermented foods are recommended for improving the health and nutritional quality of traditional African foods and regular inclusion of fermented products as part of the daily diet is desirable. The fermented vegetables are ancient foods in some of the Southeast Asian countries. However, the products were commercialized with the growing awareness of their benefits. The vegetable market is expected to grow, during the forecast period with the fastest growth rate.

The Asia-Pacific consumers traditionally prefer consuming fermented drinks and foods. With the growing awareness of the health benefits, the naturally performed fermentation has gained attention and spread across the regions. Europe, as the most health-oriented nation, has occupied the second place and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7%, during the forecast period.

Key developments

• November 2016: KeVita, a producer of probiotic drinks and Kombucha, was acquired by PepsiCo. To expand the company’s portfolio and R&D. FarmHouse Culture, well known for organic sauerkraut, has expanded its portfolio to garlic dill pickle, kimchi, ginger beet, and jalapeno.

November 2016: KeVita, a producer of probiotic drinks and Kombucha, was acquired by PepsiCo. To expand the company's portfolio and R&D. FarmHouse Culture, well known for organic sauerkraut, has expanded its portfolio to garlic dill pickle, kimchi, ginger beet, and jalapeno.

