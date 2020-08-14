Global Fiber Reinforced Composites Market 2020 Top Countries Data Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects By 360 Market Updates

Global “Fiber Reinforced Composites Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Fiber Reinforced Composites in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Fiber Reinforced Composites Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Fiber Reinforced Composites Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Zoltek Corporation -Toray Industries

Inc. -Quantum Composites -Hexcel Corporation -AGY -Cytec Solvay Group -Plasan Carbon Composites -PolyOne Corporation -TPI Composites -SABIC

The Global Fiber Reinforced Composites market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The fiber reinforced composites market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. The major end-user industries of fiber reinforced composites market building & construction, automotive, aerospace, and defense. Properties such as high strength to weight ratio, corrosion resistance, energy absorption on impact, moisture and chemical resistance, and electrical properties makes the fiber reinforced composites a better choice over the conventional products. Growing demand in the retail sporting goods market, emerging wind energy applications, and increasing demand in the aerospace industry are expected to be the major drivers for the growth of fiber reinforced composites market.

Increasing Demand for Fuel-efficient and Lightweight Vehicles Driving the Market

The increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, along with the stringent regulations by the government regarding the automotive pollution is expected to play a key role in driving the fiber reinforced composites market. In the US, the average economy of new vehicles sold in 2017 was 25.2 miles per gallon. The US government has increased the fuel efficiency requirements for new automobiles to 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025, due to which the companies have started using materials such as carbon fiber and glass fiber to make vehicles fuel-efficient and lightweight. Fiber reinforced composites have already started replacing metal in many automotive applications due to their high strength to weight ratio which contributes to lesser fuel consumption. Automotive manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, McLaren, Lamborghini, and Chevrolet, have committed themselves to increase the usage of fiber reinforced composites like carbon fiber so as to reduce the vehicles weight.

North America Holds the Laregest Share for Fiber Reinforced Composites Market

North America has emerged as one of the largest fiber reinforced composites markets in the recent years. The building & construction and automotive industries represent the major outlets for fiber reinforced composites (FRC) and are expected to provide the best opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. This region is expected to register the highest demand for FRC, owing to the increasing demand from aerospace and defense, automotive, wind turbine, and sports/leisure industries. Large concentration of aircraft makers such as Airbus and automobile giants in this region are expected to drive the market in this region.

Aerospace –The Fastest Growing Segment by Usage

The demand for fuel-efficient and long haul aircraft is the major driving factor for the carbon fiber composite industry. Use of carbon fiber composites in wings can reduce the weight of the aircraft by 50,000 pounds. It offers superior strength to weight ratio, high chemical resistance, high stiffness and low thermal expansion. Also, its mechanical properties can be tailored to the application. The use of composite materials in commercial transport aircraft is lucrative as the reduced airframe weight enables better fuel economy and therefore lowers operating costs. Reduced maintenance and longer design life, fewer parts, and reduced tooling and assembly costs are some of the reasons driving the market for carbon fiber in the aerospace industry.

March, 2018: Toray has announced that it has reached an agreement with Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. to purchase the entire share of its subsidiary TenCate Advanced Composite Holding B.V., a Dutch carbon fiber composite material manufacturer.

