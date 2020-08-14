Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2020 Top Countries Data: Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen By 360 Market Updates

Global “Enteral Feeding Devices Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Enteral Feeding Devices in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Enteral Feeding Devices Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Enteral Feeding Devices Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Enteral Feeding Devices Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Enteral Feeding Devices Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Enteral Feeding Devices including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Enteral Feeding Devices Market:-

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

C. R. BARD INC.

CONMED CORPORATION

COOK MEDICAL INC.

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

HALYARD HEALTH INC.

MEDTRONIC PLC

MOOG INC.

NESTLE S.A

The Global Enteral Feeding Devices market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Enteral Feeding Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to account for approximately more than 40% of the market share during the forecast period.

Higher Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The prevalence of the chronic diseases is rapidly increasing and affecting more than 14 million people around the world. Among all the chronic diseases, cancer is becoming a major concern for the healthcare sector. Diabetes is another major life threatening disease, affecting 400 million people across the globe. Due to these large figures, the demand for enteral feeding devices is increasing.

The other factors driving the enteral feeding devices market are increasing geriatric population, growing adoption of enteral nutrition, particularly in home settings, and higher immature births.

Complications Associated With the Enteral Feeding Tubes

A fraction of the patients with enteral feeding support face many complications, such as maceration, owing to leakage of gastric contents around the feeding tube. The size and rigidity of a nasoenteric feeding tube can result in irritation or inflammation along its path, and at times, can cause gastro-esophageal reflux. The fine bore tubes can sometimes coil-up in the oropharynx or go off course into the trachea, during insertion. This is witnessed more often in unconscious patients. Additional complications due to the usage of artificial nutrition are electrolytic abnormalities, problems with metabolism, among others. All these factors are limiting the practice of using enteral feeding in various areas, globally.

Other factors which are also hindering the growth of the market include, low reimbursements in developing countries, low cost competition from small players, and inadvertent dislodgment of tubes (leading to accidental disabilities and deaths).

North America Dominates the Market

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest market share of the enteral feeding devices in 2016, followed by Europe. This regional segment shows significant market growth opportunities, owing to high adoption of enteral feeding devices, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and presence of many large hospitals. Also, the use of small-bore connectors for connecting the feeding tubes to prevent life-threatening conditions is increasing in the United States, which is also another reason for the growth in enteral feeding devices market in North America.

The global Enteral Feeding Devices market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Enteral Feeding Devices Market:

May 2017: Halyard Health adds new drainage system to comprehensive portfolio of enteral feeding products

