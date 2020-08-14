Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market 2020 Top Countries Data Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to By 360 Market Updates

Global “Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Self-adhered Roofing Membranes in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market:-

APOC-Carlisle SynTec Systems-Firestone Building Products Company

LLC -GAF-Henry Company-Icopal Ltd.-Johns Manville-Owens Corning-Sika AG-SOPREMA

Inc.

The Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The self-adhered roofing membranes market is expected to register healthy growth during the forecast period. Self-adhered roofing membranes are peel and stick type of seal that is covered around the roof of buildings. The market is driven by increasing private construction expenditure in the North America region. Growing usage in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to act as an opportunity for the market’s growth. In 2017, North America region accounted for a major share in the global market.

Increasing Private Construction Expenditure in the North America Region

The residential and non-residential construction in the United States has increased significantly by 2017. The residential construction in 2016 and 2017 has increased y-o-y by 10.52% and 10.58% respectively. Institutional constructions are expected to dominate the market growth with a 6% rise in 2018. Hotels and other non-residential buildings are expected to decline in 2018 after a couple of healthy years in 2016 and 2017. Office constructions driven by a stronger economy and improved employment conditions is projected to register a growth of 6%. In Canada, the investments in private sector witnessed a moderate growth in 2017. New housing constructions registered a 0.2% growth in 2017 over 2016. The private construction expenditure in the country is increasing with the ongoing and upcoming private construction projects. Recently, CIBC Square Office Building project has started in Toronto valued at USD 350 million, and it is now taking shape. All the factors mentioned above increases the private construction in the North America region, in turn, expected to drive the market for self-adhered roofing membranes during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand from Residential Construction

Self-adhered roofing membranes are used in the residential constructions such as single family homes, condominium, and townhouses for the effective and efficient roofing. With the rapid technological advancements, the construction infrastructure developments and maintenance activities are increasing resulting in the replacement of old materials with new ones. Since the past few years, the demand for new homes in the United States has been increasing consistently owing to the growing population and rising consumer incomes in the country. The construction of new private residential buildings in the country is increasing over the past eight years. In 2017, the new buildings put up in place has increased by 10.9% over 2016. New home sales in Canada has declined through most of 2018 after the government made it more difficult to get a mortgage and the central bank raised interest rates. However, with the 17% surge in new home sales in Toronto, Canada regained its strength in the new home sales. Due to all these factors, the demand for self-adhered roofing membranes is expected to increase during the forecast period.

North America Region Tops in the Consumption of Self-adhered Roofing Membranes

In 2017, North America region dominated the global market share. With the growing construction industry and usage of lightweight and faster construction techniques in the countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the demand for self-adhered roofing membranes is increasing in the region. Residential construction in the country is projected to have growth of almost 6% as there is an increase in the single-family housing and multiple family housing in the country. Almost 80% of the individuals prefer single-family housing as an end goal, and almost 70% of people are executing this, due to which the number of houses being constructed every year increasing. Construction spending in the country fluctuated in the last year. However, it is increasing gradually this year compared to the previous year. With the growing construction industry in the country, there is an increase in the number of new homes and public buildings. The total engineering and construction spending for the U.S. witnessed a growth of 4% in 2017 and are likely to grow at 6 percent in 2018. All the above-mentioned factors, in turn, boost the demand for self-adhered roofing membranes in the North America region during the forecast period.

The global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

This Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Self-adhered Roofing Membranes? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Industry?

Finally, the report Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market 2020 describes the Self-adhered Roofing Membranes industry expansion game plan, the Self-adhered Roofing Membranes industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.

