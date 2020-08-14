Global Automotive Air Filter Market 2020 Top Countries Data Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis by By 360 Market Updates

Global “Automotive Air Filter Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Automotive Air Filter in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Automotive Air Filter Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Automotive Air Filter Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Automotive Air Filter Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Automotive Air Filter Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Automotive Air Filter including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Automotive Air Filter Market:-

ACDelco Corporation

Affinia Group

Alco

Ashley Filters

Cummins

Denso

Donaldson Filtration Solutions

Mahle

Mann + Hummel Group

Sogefi Group

Spectrum Filtration

Ahlstrom Corporation

The Global Automotive Air Filter market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global automotive air filter market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.43% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. The intake and cabin air filters are vital components of a vehicle. The intake air filter aids in efficient working of the automobile’s engine. Poor performance of the air filters can result in inefficient functioning, and lead to more emissions. In the present day scenario, where the emissions scandal of Volkswagen has forced the environmental regulation agencies to tighten the regulations, increased emissions due to inefficient air filters can cause a setback to the automakers. The cabin air filter plays an equally important role in the automobiles. It prevents harmful pollutants from entering the passenger cabin, and its performance has a direct impact on the passenger satisfaction and experience.

Off-highway Vehicles to Fuel the Market

Off-highway vehicles are forecast to register the fastest growth in the global automotive air filter market, as the increasing sale of cab tractors would create a new market for cabin filters, especially in the emerging markets, where the sales of cab tractors are extremely low. The increasing sale of air-conditioned commercial vehicles in markets, such as India and Africa, is expected to further boost the global automotive air filter market.

Asia-Pacific to Lead the Growth

The Asia-Pacific region, despite sluggish growth in the Chinese market, (the largest automobile market, globally), is expected to lead the growth in the global automotive air filter market. The European and North American markets are also anticipated to see high levels of growth during the forecast period 2018-2023, backed by sales growth. The Latin American market is expected to witness slower growth rates, due to poor automobile sales, consequent to the economic crisis in the region. However, the automotive market in the region is anticipated to bounce back post 2020.

Key Developments in the Automotive Air Filter Market:

February 2018: Mercedes-Benz USA offers the first certified asthma & allergy friendly automotive cabin air filter.

