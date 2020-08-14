Global Roofing Tile Market 2020 Top Countries Data Industry Growth, Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report By 360 Market Updates

Global “Roofing Tile Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Roofing Tile in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Roofing Tile Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Roofing Tile Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

The Global Roofing Tile market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The roofing tile market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 7.15% during the forecasted period, 2018-2023. The market is driven by many factors, such as growing demand for clay roofing along with increasing refurbishment activities in developed nations. However, expensive raw materials and installations are restraining the growth of the market.

“Demand for Clay Roofing” is Driving the Market

Clay roofing is completely green and energy efficient, and exhibit excellent characteristics, including thermal mass, airflow, solar reflectance, and thermal remittance. With increasing government initiatives to encourage environmental friendly buildings or green buildings across the world, especially in the United States and Europe, and due to extreme temperatures in some parts of these areas, the demand for clay roofing is expected to increase in, both, North America and European regions.

‘Asia Pacific’ the Largest Market Share

Asia-Pacific is expected to have largest share in the market. With the growing urbanization, along with the increasing focus on the energy efficient buildings in the region, is expected to boost the demand for roofing tiles in the region. Additionally, growing construction activities in the region, especially in India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China, both residential and commercial, is also expected to propel the market growth. Furthermore, in economies, like India, where majority of the population reside in rural areas, the demand for clay roofing is expected to increase, owing to consistent rise in population over the years. All the above-mentioned factors are expected to propel the market for roofing tiles in the region.

