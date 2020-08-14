Global Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market 2020 Top Countries Data: Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors By 360 Market Updates
Global “Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.
Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.
List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market:-
- Flir Systems Inc.
- BAE Systems plc
- DRS Technologies
- Raytheon Company
- Danaher Corporation
- L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.
- Thales Group
- American Technologies Network
- Sofradir Group
- Thermoteknix Systems Ltd
- Ideal Industries
- Inc.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
The Global Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The handheld thermal imaging equipment is expected to register a CAGR of 9.34%, during the forecast period (2018-2023). Unlike the ordinary night vision gadgets, Handheld Thermal Imaging equipment or infrared cameras don’t rely on amplification of light. Hence, are able to produce a crisp images in the darkest areas or areas with visual camouflage or any other factor that may obstruct the vision, say fog or smoke. The scope of the report is segmented by industry and region
Evolving Technology is acting as Major Driver for the Market
Military equipment and resources can have larger applications other than war, as by becoming the early adopters of the technology, the army, allows them to go into mass production. Such has been the case with Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment.
First developed for military applications in the 1950, bulky and expensive in the beginning, the commercial version was introduced in the 60’s for power line inspections. It was only in the 70’s that they were made portable, the technology during that period, required the camera to be filled with liquid nitrogen to cool down the infrared detector integrated in the system. In the late 90’s micro bolometer arrived, with almost no moving parts and less break downs, providing large array of applications in the commercial world. Today, they can be attached to a smartphone and also have 3D version.
The dramatic rise in volume sales in the thermal imaging sector is being witnessed due to the technological advancements that have helped to bring the prices down. Such as the use of chalcogenide glass over the expensive crystalline materials, like germanium, zinc selenide, or zinc sulphide that need costly grinding and polishing, roughly dropping the prices by 10%. Also there has been a considerable drop in prices due to miniaturization of the microprocessors and microcontrollers, and also have grown in (bit) size with reference to memory. One of the other reason also has been the introduction of Driver vision enhancement in the car by manufactures like the BMW and Audi, and the integration in Unmanned Arial Vehicles (UAV).
Defense has a Major Market Share in the Market
The market in the defense end-user industry is now mature and slowly getting stagnant. But, soldier modernization programs in other regions especially Asia and Africa will provide impetus to this equipment market and gain market share, as the struggle is to enable forces with fast paced decision-making through effective situational awareness, intelligence gathering, and targeting action.
Asia – Pacific is expected to grow at the Highest CAGR
There has been a rapid shift of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, and mining into the developing countries, especially the Asian countries. The Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment market in major economies, like China, India, Australia, Japan, and other countries in the region are expected to see a high growth rate.
The Make India Campaign and the pressure to modernize the troops due to the domination from China and the growing tensions in Jammu and Kashmir is going to boost the market in India.
The global Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.
Highlighted points of Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Size:
- Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.
- In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.
- Includes market driving and restraining factors.
- Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.
- Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.
Key Developments in the Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market:
Finally, the report Global Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market 2020 describes the Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment industry expansion game plan, the Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.
