Global Compact Camera Module Market 2020 Top Countries Data Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to By 360 Market Updates

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Compact Camera Module Market:-

Samsung Electronics Co.

Ltd

Lg Electronics Inc.

Sony Corporation

Semco

Inc.

Primax Electronics Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Sunny Optical Technology Company Limited

Foxconn Technology Co.Ltd

Shenzhen O-film Tech Co. Ltd

The Global Compact Camera Module market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status.

The compact camera module market is expected to register a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period 2018 – 2023. The scope of the market is limited to the applications of CCM in the mobile, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare and industrial verticals.

With significant advancements in technology and an evolving supply chain, the market is slowly witnessing a shift from a very fragmented market to a more consolidated one. The present CCM market is mainly dominated by Asian players, mainly Japanese and Korean firms. The market is also witnessing an emergence of Chinese and Taiwanese firms as well. In the current scenario, being a part of the mobile manufacturing market supply chain is known to be a key factor for success in the CCM market. For instance, the Korean ecosystem has observed sustained development due to the presence Samsung and LG.

Mobile Sector to Hold A Major Share of Compact Camera Module Market

Mobile segment holds the largest market share of the compact camera module market, owing to the growing consumer specifications and the stiff competitive nature of the market. Cameras have become a critical and important feature for mobile device manufacturers as the purchasing decision of the consumer is greatly dependent on the type of camera and the pixel size of the camera. The CCM market is aided by the adoption of high resolution cameras in mobiles and has been doubled by the adoption of front-facing cameras as well. The market is driven by the increasing resolution requirement for both rear and front-facing mobile cameras. The trend of selfies has had a great impact on the increasing the need for performance of front-facing camera of mobiles and cost of camera devices. Furthermore, innovations in this area have been game changing, demanding for an enormous increase in camera module content per smartphone.

Asia Pacific to Hold the Largest Compact Camera Module Market​​​​​​​ Share

Demand for connected cars in Japan buoyed by the Japanese governments plans to improve the connected cars division before Olympics 2020, is expected to boost the demand for CMM in the near future. These have led Japanese OEMs to showcase the AD technologies, to increase the consumers’ awareness for automated driving systems. Furthermore, the introduction of the smart cities is acting as a major driving force for the video surveillance market in China. Advanced video surveillance techniques have been integrated with city administration, to boost the efficiency. Moreover, in India, various states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have also made it mandatory for all private institutions to deploy CCTV surveillance. Video surveillance System can help in slashing the crime rates in high crime rate states like Delhi and Maharashtra. All these trends have driven the adoption of video surveillance cameras across the region, thus aiding the growth of the compact camera module market.

Key Developments in the Compact Camera Module Market: in Compact Camera Module Market​​​​​​​

September 2017 – Canon announced the launch of Canon MM100-WS, a compact multi-purpose module camera. The module offers high customization and is designed for high level of dust and moisture resistance

