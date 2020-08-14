Global Mycotoxin Testing Market 2020 Top Countries Data: Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis and forecast By 360 Market Updates

Global “Mycotoxin Testing Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Mycotoxin Testing in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Mycotoxin Testing Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Mycotoxin Testing Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Mycotoxin Testing Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Mycotoxin Testing Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Mycotoxin Testing including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Get a Sample PDF of Mycotoxin Testing Market 2020

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Mycotoxin Testing Market:-

SGS S.A.

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Intertek Group PLC

ALS Limited

Eurofins Scientific

DTS Laboratories

ILS Limited

Covance Inc.

Silliker

Inc.

Asurequality Limited

The Global Mycotoxin Testing market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The mycotoxin testing market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3 %, during 2018-2023. The mycotoxin testing ensures that the products are carcinogenic-free and complies with the International regulation standards. The mycotoxins are toxic chemical compounds produced by a fungus, which can lead to various disease and even death. Cereals and grains are the products that get affected by the fungus during storage. Therefore, the mycotoxin testing becomes necessary for such products, to eliminate the risk of health hazards.

Growing Interest of Consumers for Organic Foods

Organic foods generally are grown with lesser use of chemicals and artificial ingredients and flavors, and are produced according to a set of stringent government standards. Foods cannot be labeled organic unless their production process sticks to those rules, and those extra steps enable the players to price the product on a higher end compared to regular products. This demand for organic foods has increased on a higher end in the food industry as there is a huge increase in health consciousness among the consumers.

The increase in disposable income allows the consumers to purchase a product though it is priced high. This enables an increase in sales revenue for the organic foods market with a CAGR of 6.67% during 2010 to 2015, wherein, the growth rate from 2013 to 2016 accounts to 3.56%. The United States accounts for the highest consumption of organic foods, with a spend of approximately 1 billion USD in 2016. Mycotoxins testing is the most preferred way to test the organic foods and hence the growth in consumption of organic foods drives the penetration for mycotoxins testing market during the forecast period.

Chromatography holds the highest share in Mycotoxin Testing Market

The process of chromatography detects specific trace amount of mycotoxin by its selective extraction and purification technique. Further, the cost effective testing and high accuracy incorporated in the process have dominated the market share among other technologies. HPCL-MS/MS is followed by immunoaffinity chromatography, another reliable method for mycotoxin detection. The market is segmented into test type, technology type, application and geography.

Based on test type, the market segmentation includes aflatoxin, ochratoxin, fusarium, patulin and other mycotoxins. Further, these mycotoxins are determined by techniques such as chromatography, mass spectroscopy, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and other methods. The chromatography holds a dominant market share of 52% in 2016, due to its reliable and accurate measure of mycotoxin.

By application type, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, dairy products, meat & sea foods, cereal, grains & pulses, nuts, seeds, spices & herbs and processed food. Cereals hold the significant market share, owing to the high chances of fungus infection during storage. Nuts, seeds and spices hold the second largest share in the market.

Emerging Nation Such as Vietnam Offers Potential Opportunities

In Vietnam, the national technical regulation board regulates the standard limit for various mycotoxin in food products. The growing rigidity of regulations in emerging nations offers an excellent opportunity for mycotoxin testing market. The market, based on geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Africa. Further, North America and Europe dominates the mycotoxin testing market while Asia-Pacific is growing at a faster rate.

Key Developments

• January 2017: Neogen Corporation launched new revolutionary test kit for mycotoxin detection

Major Players: SGS S.A., BUREAU VERITAS S.A., INTERTEK GROUP Plc, ALS LIMITED, EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC, DTS LABORATORIES, ILS LIMITED, COVANCE Inc., SILLIKER, Inc., ASUREQUALITY LIMITED

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

• Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

• Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information,

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12883475

The global Mycotoxin Testing market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Mycotoxin Testing Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Mycotoxin Testing Market:

September 2017: Myriad Launched riskScore to enhance the hereditary cancer test myRisk. riskScore determines the risk of women to get breast cancer by analyzing their genome.

July 2017: Admera Health Partners collaborates with Helix to Launch Genetic Tests to Assess the Risk of Inherited High Cholesterol, Sudden Cardiac Death, and Inherited Diabetes Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12883475 This Mycotoxin Testing Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Mycotoxin Testing? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Mycotoxin Testing Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Mycotoxin Testing Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Mycotoxin Testing Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Mycotoxin Testing Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Mycotoxin Testing Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Mycotoxin Testing Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Mycotoxin Testing Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Mycotoxin Testing Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Mycotoxin Testing Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Mycotoxin Testing Industry? Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players