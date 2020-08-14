Global Healthcare Packaging Market 2020 Top Countries Data Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis and Forecast Analysis Research By 360 Market Updates

Global “Healthcare Packaging Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Healthcare Packaging in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Healthcare Packaging Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Healthcare Packaging Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Healthcare Packaging Market:-

Indevco Group

Amcor Limited

Becton Dickinson & Co.

Bemis Healthcare Packaging

General Plastics Limited

DuPont (Tyvek)

Unither Pharmaceuticals

West Pharmaceutical Services

Inc.



The Global Healthcare Packaging market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global healthcare packaging market was valued at USD 107.2 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 160.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.97 %, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report covers the key providers of pouches, trays, boxes, bags, and clamshell packs for medical devices. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The healthcare industry has witnessed rapid changes over time. Outbreak of new diseases, growth in regulatory norms across the world, focus on population health management, inventions, more informed customers, and growth in the advanced healthcare systems are some of the factors, which have augmented the need for medical devices packaging. The market has gone through the seismic shift from traditional to the current technological setup that is taking place in the manufacturing of healthcare devices and products with huge investments in technological research.

Rising Focus on the Use of Longer Shelf Life Products to augment the Market Growth

The rising demand from the consumers for products that have extended shelf life and are easy to use necessitated the companies to develop alternate packaging solutions. Various new technologies and raw materials, such as tyvek are probing into the flexible packaging-manufacturing units to increase the shelf life of products. Research and development is focused on improving the physical and chemical properties of packaging materials. Nano packaging technologies gaining popularity are inducing the modified atmosphere packaging systems to increase the sustainability. Moreover, healthcare packaging industries are inclined toward using active, intelligent, and antimicrobial packaging systems to increase the durability and future consumption.

Pharmaceutical Packaging is the Major Contributor

Pharmaceutical packaging has the major share in the global healthcare packaging market. The increasing need for anti-counterfeiting techniques to protect the interests of patients has further strengthened the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging. The growth prospects of the study market are expected to be dependent on the overall growth of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector. An overall rise in the standards of living, coupled with an increase in the ageing population and the endeavors of several governments towards improving their healthcare sector can be seen as major factors contributing to the growth of pharmaceutical sector. The advent of new healthcare medicines is one of the major drivers for growth. Conversely, constant changes in compliance standards are expected to impede the growth in this market.

Asia-Pacific to Grow at a Faster Pace

The healthcare packaging market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a sustainable growth during the forecast period. This region holds significant potential for development in terms of the most prospective countries. It holds good potential for long-term growth, owing to increasing disposable income and rapid growth in this region. At the same time, increased demand from the healthcare industry and improving infrastructure, higher penetration of technology, and growing awareness on the healthcare sector are expected to drive the demand for healthcare packaging products in Asia-Pacific.

Key Developments in the Healthcare Packaging Market:

January 2018 – Berry Global Inc. announced to unveil two new medical packaging solutions at the Medical Device & Manufacturing (MD&M) west exhibition. It planned to showcase DuraMed, a patented solution for form-fill-seal packages, header bags, and peel pouches while another product launched will be DirectSeal. These cost-effective solutions will eliminate the need for a matching coated substrate for applications including form-fill-seal, header bags, and peel pouches

December 2017 – Becton Dickinson and Company, one of the leading medical technology company acquired C. R. Bard Inc. The acquisition is expected to enhance company’s capabilities for treatment of disease for patients and the process of care for the healthcare providers

September 2017 – Bemis entered into partnership with Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics and Ploykar Inc, to recycle plastic scrap

