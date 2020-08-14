Global Microbiology Testing Market 2020 Top Countries Data Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from By 360 Market Updates

Global “Microbiology Testing Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Microbiology Testing in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Microbiology Testing Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Microbiology Testing Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Microbiology Testing Market:-

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

BECTON DICKINSON

ROCHE HOLDING

BRUKER CORP

HOLOGIC CORPORATION

CEPHEID INC.

BIOMÉRIEUX

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

The Global Microbiology Testing market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The global microbiology testing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.4%. In 2016, North America and Europe are expected to be the mature markets for clinical microbiology products.

Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Outbreak of Epidemics

The diseases such as HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and the 2009 pandemic H1N1 influenza and 2014 Ebola virus infections, are some of the examples for rising incidence of the infectious diseases in the modern world. There are several other factors that precipitate the disease emergence, which includes ecological, environmental, or demographical factors. These factors, along with the ongoing evolution of viral and microbial variants and selection for drug resistance, suggest that infections will continue to emerge and increase in the coming years, which in turn, emphasizes the urgent need for effective surveillance, control, and microbiology testing. Hence these are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market.

The other factors includes technological advancements in microbiology testing, rising incidence of infectious diseases and outbreak of epidemics, growing healthcare

expenditure and the rising private-public funding for research on infectious diseases.

High Cost of Microbiology Instruments

One of the biggest complaints that customers consistently have is regarding the laboratory industry which takes too long for labs to process the analytical results. Therefore, instrumentation manufacturers in recent years have focused on developing new advanced methods that save time, but cost more. Microbiology is an expensive laboratory service because it is labor intensive. It requires skilled laboratory personnel. Staff salaries generally account for 60-70% of the microbiology laboratory’s operating budget, which most of the times, is incurred on customers in the form of test costs. Based on the above-mentioned factors, high costs are hindering the microbiology testing market growth.

The other factor also include laboratory reimbursement issues.

North America hold the major market

Based on geography, the microbiology testing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. North-America, followed by Europe, held the largest market share, in terms of revenue. North America accounts for the highest share among the all regions in the global microbiology testing market, owing to the presence of a large number of market-focused key players, who focus on providing wide product portfolios, and the growing demand for high-quality and standardized products & services that are essential to keep up with the pressure of international standards.

The global Microbiology Testing market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Microbiology Testing Market:

January 2017, Abbott acquired St. Jude Medical, making the company a leader in the medical device sector.

June 2017, Bio-Rad launched RT-PCR Assay Kit, for the detection of Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya viruses.

March 2017: Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra was launched by Cepheid, for better diagnosis of TB in children and individuals with HIV.

February 2017: Xpert Xpress Flu and Xpert Xpress Flu/RSV by Cepheid were indicated for healthcare-associated infections, sexual health, critical infectious disease, and oncology.

