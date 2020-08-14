Global Endpoint Security Market 2020 Top Countries Data -Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast By 360 Market Updates

Global “Endpoint Security Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Endpoint Security in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Endpoint Security Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Endpoint Security Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Get a Sample PDF of Endpoint Security Market 2020

Cardon Black Technology Inc.

Cisco Systems

Cylance Inc.

McAfee Inc.

CrowdStrike Inc.

Trend Micro Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

RSA Security LLC

FireEye Inc.

SentinelOne Inc.

Sophos Group Plc

IBM Corporation

Kaspersky Lab Inc.

Panda Security S.L

Eset LLC

Fortinet Inc.

Bitdefender LLC

Avast Software Inc.

The Global Endpoint Security market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

In 2017, the endpoint security market was valued at USD 10.18 billion and is expected to reach a value of USD 17.92 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.88% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). The scope of this report is limited to the software solutions that are offered by vendors, which include advanced real-time threat protection, threat intelligence management, forensic analysis, and other techniques to help identify, correlate, and block potential threats. Some solutions include additional features like DLP, encryption, and web and email security, among others.

With the rapid growth in the number of cyber-attacks, the demand for strict acquiescence and security packages, to protect confidential data across different verticals, such as government, banking, retail, and manufacturing among others, is increasing and expected to drive the growth of the endpoint security market. Also, a number of companies are realizing the importance of being equipped with high-quality security solutions. Further, the rising adoption rate of various cloud applications, in particular email, is leading many organizations to opt for cloud security solutions. Therefore, the market is likely to witness a healthy growth.

North America To Hold The Largest Market Share

North America is the major hub for all the major enterprises in the world. The expansion of the retail sector and the growth of IoT are driving the demand for smart devices and mobiles in the region. Cyber-attacks in North America, especially in the United States, are rising rapidly and have reached an all-time high, owing to the increasing number of connected devices in the region. In the United States, consumers use public clouds and many of their mobile applications are preloaded with their personal information for the convenience of banking, shopping, communication, etc. In 2016, there have been a number of cyber-attacks, ranging from the theft of 40 million debit and credit card information to compromising over 22.8 million private records of New Yorkers from the New York Attorney General. Most of the private-company and personal data are at the risk of security breach. Moreover, the rise in the number of portable smart devices has led to an increase in the number of endpoints, which has augmented the number of security breach. All these factors have been instrumental while driving the growth of the endpoint security market in North America.

Increasing Number Of Mobile Devices

There is an increasing concern regarding the level of mobile protection that is being offered as endpoint security solution. Yet, there is an increasing importance of mobile devices in any organization as of the current scenario. Device control is a growing concern in the organizations, as proper device control is necessary to protect the confidential data. There are many mediums by which confidential information that are difficult to track can be compromised, thus, leaving vulnerabilities in the network. There is a need for embedded security, as mobile endpoints store a large amount of application and critical data. It has been identified that cyber criminals have turned mobile endpoints as their main targets. For instance, in India, according to the RBI, SBI reported frauds worth INR 2,236.81 crore, followed by Punjab National Bank at INR 2,250.34 crore, and then Axis Bank at INR 1,998.49 crore, mainly due to frauds in mobile and internet banking.

With the advancements in the mobile technology, mobile endpoint security solutions need to manage the current mobility environment, with a mix of mobile endpoints, operating systems, and other personal data without compromising the user experience, privacy, and data. To take full advantage of the workforce mobilization, enterprises need to come up with more efficient and comprehensive enterprise mobility management solutions, rather than relying on short-term management solutions. Such a solution is offered by Symantec Corporation for endpoint protection of mobiles that responds in real time to many identified threats and takes deliberate actions and also leverages on machine learning, to protect connected devices and resources.

The key players in this market include: Cardon Black Technology Inc., Cisco Systems, Cylance Inc., McAfee Inc., CrowdStrike Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Symantec Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc., RSA Security LLC, FireEye Inc. and SentinelOne Inc.

Other players include Sophos Group PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Kaspersky Lab Inc., Panda Security SL, Eset LLC, Fortinet Inc., AVG Technologies, Trend Micro Inc., Bitdefender LLC, and Avast Software Inc.

The global Endpoint Security market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

October 2017 – McAfee announced the integration of advanced analytics to increase the efficiency of security operation center and protect endpoints and cloud. These advancements are focused on capturing end-user applications, which are critical in nature, by employing, both, machine learning and artificial intelligence. These factors will increase the accuracy and confidence of investigations, by automating data collection and empowering security analysts to fully assess threats in less time.

December 2017 – VMware partnered with Carbon Black, to offer a new joint data center security solution that combines VMware AppDefense and CB Defense, to offer a unique solution for stopping threats concentrated on applications inside a data center. This partnership with VMware is focused on complementing the company's expertise in the endpoint security for cloud and data centers. It also focuses on creating a robust and holistic approach to securing mission-critical applications.

