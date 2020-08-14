Global Antivenoms Market 2020 Top Countries Data Share, Size, Future Demand, Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to By 360 Market Updates

Global “Antivenoms Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Antivenoms in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Antivenoms Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Antivenoms Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Antivenoms Market:-

PFIZER INC

BIOCLON INSTITUTE

CSL LIMITED

BTG PLC

MERCK AND CO.

SIGMA ALDRICH

MICROPHARM

BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM

The Global Antivenoms market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global antivenoms market has been estimated to reach USD 152.31 million in 2017.The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. North America is dominating the market due to increasing antivenom products and research & development for effective antivenom products in that region.

Increasing Awareness on Antivenoms Available

Snake bite is a neglected public health issue in many tropical and subtropical countries. About 5 million snake bites occur each year, resulting in up to 2.5 million envenoming’s (poisoning from snake bites), at least 100 000 deaths and around three times as many amputations and other permanent disabilities. But due to the involvement of international health organizations for producing safe and effective antivenoms people are aware about such antivenoms drugs.

Additionally, recent advancement in pharmaceuticals is also fuelling the global antivenom market.

High Cost of Available Antivenoms

Antivenom production is difficult and expensive. The cost of some antivenom has increased dramatically over the last two decades, making treatment unaffordable for most of the people who need it. Increasing prices have suppressed demand and the treatment has declined significantly, or disappeared entirely in some areas. Inappropriate procurement and medicine distribution strategies in few countries contribute to manufacturers ceasing the production of antivenom or increasing the prices of antivenom. The high cost of the drug, which is around USD 540 per four vial treatment is an example to say that the product never reached many people who cannot afford the treatment.

Also, preparation of the correct immunogens (snake venoms), lack of regulatory capacity for the control of antivenoms in countries, and weak health systems and lack of data are acting restraints the Global Antivenom market.

North America to Dominate the Market

The Global Antivenom Market is segmented into by animals (snakes, scorpion, spiders and others), by type of antivenoms (polyvalent heterologous, monovalent heterologous, homologous and small molecule anti-toxins) and geography. . By geography it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South America.

North America contributes a major share in antivenom market due to the establishment of snake poison control centers, increase in antivenom products and rise in clinical trial conducting firms for antivenom products and established healthcare facilities in that region.

