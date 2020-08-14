Global Nano-Metal Oxides Market 2020 Top Countries Data Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook By 360 Market Updates

Global “Nano-Metal Oxides Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Nano-Metal Oxides in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Nano-Metal Oxides Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Nano-Metal Oxides Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

The global nano-metal oxides market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, majorly driven by increasing usage of fuel additives. Nano metal oxides are complex chemical compounds, which possess the potential to be extensively in the electronics, energy, defense, and paints & coatings sector.

The global nano-metal oxides market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, majorly driven by increasing usage of fuel additives. Nano metal oxides are complex chemical compounds, which possess the potential to be extensively in the electronics, energy, defense, and paints & coatings sector.

Increasing Use in Fuel Additives Driving the Market

Transportation is one of the major sources of exhaust emission. The primary source, which contributes towards exhaust emissions, is Soot emission. This is caused by the incomplete combustion of fuel. To comply with the stringer emission standards employed across the world, the use of fuel additives in vehicles is increasing at rapid pace. Addition of fuel additives, aids in efficient combustion of fuel and reduce soot emissions.

Silica to Dominate the Market

Silica nanoparticles are small porous particles, which possess large surface area. Silica nanoparticles are used in paints and coatings to improve the degree of finish, increase the scrub, and stain resistance, cut short the time of drying, and provide protection from UV rays. They are also used in plastics and can significantly improve the toughness, strength, wear, and ageing resistance of plastics.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR and accounted for more than 30% of the global revenue in 2017. Emerging economies, such as South Korea, India, China, and Indonesia are projected to witness strong economic growth in the coming years. Increasing population and standard of living are expected to boost the purchase of electronics, cosmetics, and technologically advanced medical solutions in the region. Growing production of automobiles and investments in aerospace & defense are anticipated to augment demand for nanostructured materials in the region during the forecast period.

