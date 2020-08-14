Global Nuclear Medicine Radioisotope Market 2020 Top Countries Data Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook By 360 Market Updates

Global “Nuclear Medicine Radioisotope Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Nuclear Medicine Radioisotope in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Nuclear Medicine Radioisotope Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Nuclear Medicine Radioisotope Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

The Global Nuclear Medicine Radioisotope market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global nuclear medicine radioisotope market was valued at USD 13.9 billion in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. North America accounted for the largest share of approximately 40% of the global market, in 2017, whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Rising SPECT and PET Applications

The field of nuclear medicine is dominated by the applications related to positron emission tomography (PET) and single-photon emission computerized tomography (SPECT). The growing interest of PET technology in cardiac and neurological disorders is expected to fuel the market’s growth. More than 60% of SPECT procedures are performed in cardiology. In addition, orthopedics, oncology, and infection imaging are emerging as areas that can benefit from the same. Applications have been further increasing, through the inclusion of advancements in computed tomography (CT), making nuclear medicine the right choice for disease diagnosis. In addition, factors, such as rising incidences of cardiac and cancer cases, along with the rising awareness among the public, drive the nuclear medicine market.

High Capital Investments Involved

One of the major hindrance for the nuclear medicine radioisotope market is the high capital investments required for the generation of radionuclide. Cyclotron initial investment is very high, which is followed by renovation and installation. Further, annual operating costs are involved. With high investment, the cost of imaging and treatment becomes a factor of high expenditure, especially in developing markets. These factors, and unclear regulatory guidelines, varied reimbursement policies, and short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals restrict the growth of the market studied.

North America to Dominate the Market

The global nuclear medicine radioisotope market has been segmented by type of radioisotope, application in different indications, and geography. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America dominated the nuclear medicine radioisotope market, with a share of 40%, in 2017. The factors, such as well-established healthcare facilities, growing geriatric population, rising awareness among people for nuclear medicine treatments and diagnosis, contribute to the growth of the regional market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

December 2017: Caris Life Sciences identified a new mechanism for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), using a single-stranded DNA aptamer, C10.36, specifically binding to heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoprotein U (hnRNP U).

December 2017: Caris Life Sciences identified a new mechanism for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), using a single-stranded DNA aptamer, C10.36, specifically binding to heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoprotein U (hnRNP U).

October 2017: Siemens Healthcare introduced biograph vision PET/CT system, a software platform at the 30th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM), to provide a new level of precision in PET/CT imaging.

