Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market 2020 Top Countries Data Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects By 360 Market Updates

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market:-

Abbott

AxoGen Inc.

Baxter

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cyberonics

Inc

Medtronic Plc

Nuvectra

OrthoMed

Inc.

Polyganics

and Stryker

The Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global nerve repair and regeneration market is expected to register a growth rate of approximately 11.7% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The presence of strong product pipeline of major multinational companies and improved treatment efficiency for neurological disorders are some of the primary drivers for this market. North America is anticipated to dominate the market share during the forecast period owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, better health insurance policies, and higher incidence rate of neural disorders.

Rising Prevalence of Neurological Diseases and Peripheral Nerve Injuries in Geriatric Population

The global rising prevalence of neurological diseases and peripheral nerve injuries in geriatric population is one of the primary factors driving this market. Some of the most common neurological disorders include stroke, migraine, brain tumors, spinal cord injuries, and multiple sclerosis, among others. The peripheral nerve injuries also occur at a rising incidence rate, with the presence of traumatic neuropathies and neuropathic pain, including crush injuries. Around 500,000 deaths by brain aneurysms have been recorded worldwide each year. Thus, in the forecast period, this number is further expected to grow each year, creating the need for more nerve repair and regeneration products.

Other factors driving this market are technological advancements in nerve repair and regeneration with rise in the healthcare expenditure by government with favorable policies in developed market.

High Cost of Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices

The expensive nature of neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices is one of the key factors restricting the growth of this market. Due to this, they are not widely used, costing anywhere from several hundred dollars to tens of thousands of dollars. Moreover, the insurance companies cover costs for some therapies but not all. This affects the hospital’s overall budget; for example, in 2015, according to Modern Healthcare, hospitals faced the higher prices issues for spinal cord stimulators by companies such as Boston Scientific and Medtronic. Thus, this factor would play a significant role in hindering this market.

United States is the Largest Market

In North America, the presence of multinational companies with continuous technological developments with rising availability of medical devices, favorable insurance policies, and increasing incidence rate of neural disorders drive the market, particularly in the United States. Availability of technologically advanced devices by major companies such as Medtronic and Boston Scientific helps in the dominance of this market in the country.

Key Developments in the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market:

January 2018 – Orthocell Limited received Australian patent for its CelGro collagen medical device platform, which covers the method of suture-less repair of soft tissue defects.

November 2017 – AxoGen, Inc. expands its platform for nerve repair to address breast reconstruction neurotization following mastectomy.

