Global Aluminum Nickel Catalysts Market 2020 Top Countries Data Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook By 360 Market Updates

Alfa-Aesar-Axens-BASF-Evonik Industries AG -Haldor Topsoe A/S-Hangzhou Jiali metal Technology Co. Ltd.-Johnson Matthey-Merck KGaA-Vineeth Chemicals-W. R. Grace & Co

The Global Aluminum Nickel Catalysts market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The market for aluminum nickel catalysts is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.This significant growth is primarily driven by the augmenting demand for hydrogenation reactions and expansion of polymer resin production.

Upcoming Investments and Capacity Additions in OPEC Countries

In OPEC Countries, a significant number of new investments are been planned, which are expected to be set in place by 2021. Almost 8 million barrels per day (mb/d) of potential refining projects in OPEC Member Countries are already been planned and also implemented, with a relatively new surge in capacity additions from Iran alone. Furthermore, around 2.2 mb/d of distillation units too are supposed to be added to the refining sector in OPEC member countries by 2021. This combines around 1.7 mb/d of additional crude distillation capacity and 0.44 mb/d in the form of condensate splitters. Countries such as Iran and Qatar has planned on adding condensate splitters, which are set to start falling off by 2020. Distillation capacity (including splitters) of the OPEC member countries is expected to reach a level of 13.3 mb/d by 2021. Largest mega projects, which are expected to come on stream in the next few years are in Kuwait (Al Zour project), Saudi Arabia (Jizan project), and Venezuela (Anzoetagui). With such investments and capacity additions planned over the next few years in OPEC member countries, the market of refining catalysts and thereby aluminum nickel catalysts is expected to get immense opportunities to prosper through the forecast period, primarily in this region.

Polymerization Process Application Segment to Dominate the Market

Aluminum nickel catalyst is used in a large number of industrial processes and in organic synthesis because of its stability and high catalytic activity at room temperature. This catalyst is typically used in the reduction of compounds that have multiple bonds, such as alkynes, alkenes, nitriles, dienes, aromatics and carbonyls. The shale gas boom in the United States is anticipated to boost the polyolefin production in both domestic and international markets, since it ensures the availability of raw materials at a low price The US government is planning multiple new greenfield ethane crackers in the United States Gulf Coast and in the Northeastern United States. These projects are expected to result in a massive increase in the polymers, petrochemicals, and derivative capacity. All these factors contribute to the growth of the aluminum catalyst market in the polymerization processes in the most impactful manner in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Aluminum Nickel Catalysts Market

Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market for global aluminium nickel catalysts market in 2017. This immense demand for aluminium nickel catalysts is a consequence of the growing resin production and refinery activities in the region. Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, are expanding their polymer resin production in order to reduce the dependency on import. In the emerging economies of APAC, the injection-molded plastic industry is flourishing at a fast pace, which, in turn, is driving the demand in this region. The large market size coupled with the huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in expansion of the global aluminium nickel catalysts market.

August 2017: BASF announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Norilsk Nickel for the supply of nickel and cobalt for the next generation of battery cathode materials, to be produced in Europe.

