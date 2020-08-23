China Wind Power Market Report- Insights on Growth Trends, Top Players, Types, Applications | China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited

The study includes analysis of the China Wind Power Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. China Wind Power Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. China Wind Power Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

China Datang Corporation, China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited, China Power Clean Energy Development Co Ltd, Huadian Power International Corporation Limited, Huaneng Power International Inc, Shenhua Guohua Power Co Ltd

China Wind Power Market Report analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the windpower market in China. The research details renewable power market outlook in China (includes hydro, geothermal, small hydro,wind, biopower and solar) and provides forecasts up to 2030.

The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in China Solar thermal market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses China renewable power market and China Wind Power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on China renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of China wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind power projects.

– Deal analysis of China wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources .

– Major Contracts and Collaborations related to wind power sector in China.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Wind Power, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

2.4 Wind Power Market, Technology Overview

2.5 Wind Power Market, Turbine Components

2.6 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, China, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, China, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.1.1 Renewable Power Market, China, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.1.2 Renewable Power Market, China, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.1.3 Renewable Power Market, China, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

3.1.4 Renewable Power Market, China, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.2 Renewable Power Market, China, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.2.1 Renewable Power Market, China, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.2.2 Renewable Power Market, China, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Wind Power Market, China

4.1 Wind Power Market, China, Overview

4.2 Wind Power Market, China, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.2.1 Wind Power Market, China, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Onshore and Offshore Wind, 2010-2030

4.3 Wind Power Market, China, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030

4.4 Wind Power Market, China, Plants Based Analysis, 2018

4.4.1 Wind Power Market, China, Major Active Plants, 2018

4.4.2 Wind Power Market, China, Upcoming Projects, 2018

4.4.3 Wind Power Market, China, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.5 Wind Power Market, China, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.5.1 Wind Power Market, China, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.5.2 Wind Power Market, China, Split by Deal Type, 2018

4.6 Wind Power Market, China, Drivers and Restraints

4.6.1 Wind Power Market, China, Key Drivers

4.6.2 Wind Power Market, China, Key Restraints and Challenges

4.7 Wind Power Market, China, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2030

4.8 Wind Power Market, China, Influences on Economy and Environment

4.9 Wind Power Market, China, Market Size ($bn), 2010-2030

4.10 Wind Power Market, China, Manufacture and Trade

5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, China

5.1 Renewable Energy Law

5.1.1 Taxation Measures

5.1.2 Grid Access

5.1.3 Interconnection Standards

5.1.4 Special Fund for Renewable Energy Development

5.1.5 Renewable Energy Law Amendments

5.2 International Science and Technology Co-operation Program for New and Renewable Energy

5.3 Shandong Province Village Renewable Energy Regulations

5.4 The 13th Five-Year Plan

5.5 Chinas New Renewable Portfolio Standard

5.6 Renewable Energy Certificate Schemes

5.6.1 Green Energy Certificate Program (GEC)

5.6.2 New Renewable Energy Certificate Policy (REC)

5.6.3 Comparison between Green Energy Certificate and Draft Renewable Energy Certificate

5.7 Renewable Power Quota System

5.8 Carbon Intensity Target

5.9 China Energy Technology Innovation Action Plan 2016-2030

5.10 Renewable Energy Tariff Surcharge Grant Funds Management Approach

5.11 National Emission Trading Scheme (ETS) from 2020

5.12 New Subsidy-Free Solar, Wind Power Policy 2019

5.12.1 Work plan for promoting the construction of unfunded and affordable online projects for wind power and photovoltaic power generation

5.13 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar Power, China

5.13.1 Golden Sun Program

5.13.2 Building Integrated PV Subsidy Program

5.13.3 2018 Solar PV Power Generation Notice

5.13.4 Feed-in Tariff for Solar Projects

5.13.5 Distributed PV Power Generation Project

5.13.6 Poverty Alleviation Program

5.13.7 Solar Auctions and Schemes

5.13.8 Chinas Top Runner Solar program

5.13.9 531 policy, 2018

5.13.10 National solar subsidy program

5.13.11 Action Plan for the Development of Smart Photovoltaic Industry

5.13.12 Research and Development Support for Solar PV

5.13.13 Shandong Provinces Sunshine Plan

5.13.14 Oversupply and Curtailment of Solar Capacity- China blocks new solar in 3 regions amid overcapacity fears

5.14 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Wind, China

5.14.1 Wind Auctions and Rules

5.14.2 Feed-in Tariffs for Wind Power

5.14.3 Notice on Provisional Management Measures for Distributed Wind Power Project Development and Construction for all provinces

5.14.4 Notice regulating the standardization of the wind power equipment and generators quality

5.14.5 Low Interest Rate Loans

5.14.6 Value Added Tax and Import Tariff Rebate on Key Wind Turbine Components

5.14.7 Market Entry Standards for Wind Equipment Manufacturers

5.14.8 Offshore Wind Development Plan

5.14.9 Special Fund for the Industrialization of Wind Power Equipment

5.14.10 Notice on Integrating and Accommodating Wind Power

5.15 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Hydropower, China

5.15.1 Preferential Value Added Tax for Small Hydropower

5.15.2 Rural Electrification Policies Favoring Small Hydro Installation

5.15.3 Key Policy Updates for Small Hydropower in the 13th Five-Year Plan

5.15.4 China Three Gorges rules for new domestic hydro projects

5.16 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Bioenergy, China

5.16.1 Feed-in Tariffs for Biomass

5.16.2 Value Added Tax for Biogas

5.16.3 Biogas Subsidy to cut Farm Waste

5.16.4 Financial Incentives for Ethanol

5.16.5 Non-food Biomass Feedstock Standardization Technical Committee

5.16.6 Bioenergy as part of 13th Five-year Plan

6 Wind Power Market, China, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: Shenhua Guohua Power Co Ltd

6.1.1 Shenhua Guohua Power Co Ltd – Company Overview

6.1.2 Shenhua Guohua Power Co Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.1.3 Shenhua Guohua Power Co Ltd – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: Huaneng Power International Inc

6.2.1 Huaneng Power International Inc – Company Overview

6.2.2 Huaneng Power International Inc – Business Description

6.2.3 Huaneng Power International Inc – SWOT Analysis

6.2.4 Huaneng Power International Inc – Major Products and Services

6.2.5 Huaneng Power International Inc – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: Huadian Power International Corporation Limited

6.3.1 Huadian Power International Corporation Limited – Company Overview

6.3.2 Huadian Power International Corporation Limited – Business Description

6.3.3 Huadian Power International Corporation Limited – SWOT Analysis

6.3.4 Huadian Power International Corporation Limited – Major Products and Services

6.3.5 Huadian Power International Corporation Limited – Head Office

6.4 Company Snapshot: China Power Clean Energy Development Co Ltd

6.4.1 China Power Clean Energy Development Co Ltd – Company Overview

6.4.2 China Power Clean Energy Development Co Ltd – Business Description

6.4.3 China Power Clean Energy Development Co Ltd – SWOT Analysis

6.4.4 China Power Clean Energy Development Co Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.4.5 China Power Clean Energy Development Co Ltd – Head Office

6.5 Company Snapshot: China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited

6.5.1 China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited – Company Overview

6.5.2 China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited – Business Description

6.5.3 China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited – SWOT Analysis

6.5.4 China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited – Major Products and Services

6.5.5 China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited – Head Office

6.6 Company Snapshot: China Datang Corporation

6.6.1 China Datang Corporation – Company Overview

6.6.2 China Datang Corporation – Business Description

6.6.3 China Datang Corporation – Major Products and Services

6.6.4 China Datang Corporation – Head Office

7 Appendix

7.1 Abbreviations

7.2 Market Definitions

7.3 Methodology

7.4 Coverage

7.4.1 Secondary Research

7.4.2 Primary Research

7.4.3 Modeling and Forecasting

and more..