Direct Marketing Services Market 2020: Value (US$ Billion), Volume Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles, Business Opportunities Till 2025
The global Direct Marketing Services market size was 5220 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6180 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2018-2025.
This report studies the global Direct Marketing Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Direct Marketing Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report studies the direct marketing services market, direct marketing is a form of advertising which allows businesses and nonprofit organizations to communicate directly to customers through a variety of media.
Direct marketing services is mainly classified into four types: Direct Mail, Telemarketing, Email marketing, Text (SMS) Marketing, Social media Marketing, Direct Selling, etc. And Direct Mail is the most widely used type which takes up about 30% of the global total in 2016.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Rapp
Epsilon
Wunderman
FCB
Acxiom
Harte-Hanks Direct
OgilvyOne
Merkle
Harland Clarke Corp
MRM//McCann
DigitasLBi
Aimia
SourceLink
BBDO
SapientNitro
Leo Burnett
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Direct mail
Telemarketing
Email marketing
Text (SMS) marketing
Handouts
Social media marketing
Direct selling
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Business to Business
Business to Government
Business to Consumers
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Direct Marketing Services in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Direct Marketing Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Direct Marketing Services Manufacturers
Direct Marketing Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Direct Marketing Services Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Direct Marketing Services market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents
Global Direct Marketing Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Direct Marketing Services
1.1 Direct Marketing Services Market Overview
1.1.1 Direct Marketing Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Direct Marketing Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Direct Marketing Services Market by Type
1.3.1 Direct mail
1.3.2 Telemarketing
1.3.3 Email marketing
1.3.4 Text (SMS) marketing
1.3.5 Handouts
1.3.6 Social media marketing
1.3.7 Direct selling
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Direct Marketing Services Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Business to Business
1.4.2 Business to Government
1.4.3 Business to Consumers
1.4.4 Others
Chapter Two: Global Direct Marketing Services Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Direct Marketing Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Rapp
Continued….
