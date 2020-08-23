Augmented Reality for Advertising Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis, Business Growth, Applications, Emerging Opportunities And Forecast 2025
This report studies the global Augmented Reality for Advertising market, analyzes and researches the Augmented Reality for Advertising development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Augmented Pixels
Wikitude
Blippar
Aurasma
Catchoom
BBDO
McCANN
PTC
Google
Metaio
NGRAIN
Leo Burnett
Total Immersion
Zappar
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, Augmented Reality for Advertising can be split into
Media & Entertainment
Automobile
Customer Service
Retail
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Augmented Reality for Advertising
1.1. Augmented Reality for Advertising Market Overview
1.1.1. Augmented Reality for Advertising Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global Augmented Reality for Advertising Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Augmented Reality for Advertising Market by Type
1.3.1. Software
1.3.2. Services
1.4. Augmented Reality for Advertising Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1. Media & Entertainment
1.4.2. Automobile
1.4.3. Customer Service
1.4.4. Retail
Chapter Two: Global Augmented Reality for Advertising Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. Augmented Reality for Advertising Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. Augmented Pixels
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4. Augmented Reality for Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent Developments
3.2. Wikitude
3.2.1. Company Profile
3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4. Augmented Reality for Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5. Recent Dev
Continued….
