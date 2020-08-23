3D Printing Consumables Market is on Course to Grow at a CAGR of XX% Over the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

“

In 2018, the market size of 3D Printing Consumables Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global 3D Printing Consumables market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the 3D Printing Consumables market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global 3D Printing Consumables market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

This study presents the 3D Printing Consumables Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. 3D Printing Consumables history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global 3D Printing Consumables market, the following companies are covered:

key participants in the global 3D printing consumables market are 3D Systems, Inc., Arcam AB, Concept Laser GmbH, EOS GmbH ExOne GmbH, Solidscape Inc., Optomec, SLM Solutions GmbH, Stratasys Ltd and Voxeljet AG, Stratasys Ltd., PostProcess Technologies, ExOne, GoPrint3D, 3M, MiiCraft, 3idea Technology, BnK Co,LTD., Taulman3D, LLC, Novabeans, Dimension Inx, Henkel-Adhesives, Magigoo, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Chengdu Huarui Industrial Materials Co., Ltd., and Altem 3D Printing, among others.

Market Opportunity: Robust Industrial Growth to drive adoption of 3D Printing Consumables

The 3D printing consumables market can be divided into nine different geographical regions/divisions – North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia & Pacific, China, India, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North American and European countries have presence of all industrial and commercial sectors alongside the existence of globally prominent players, which is a boon for the 3D printing consumables market in these regions. Rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific, especially in China and India, is estimated to fuel the growth of the 3D printing consumables market. Industries and manufacturers are striving to reduce scrap rates in their operating plants and with the use of 3D printing consumables, they are efficiently doing so. Thus, the market is anticipated to grow in the near future. The use of 3D printing in consumer goods is becoming easier and economical owing to the new inventions and advances being made in this technology. Therefore, it is expected that the 3D printing consumables market will see rapid growth in all developed and developing countries in future.

The global 3D printing consumables market is expected to be driven by foreign direct investments for industrial activities across the globe. Furthermore, with the flourishing industrial sector, including manufacturing, mining, construction, utilities, and oil & gas, demand for industrial consumables, such as 3D printing consumables, in the global market is expected to rise during the forecast period. Attributing to these factors, many companies are entering the market in Asia-Pacific and MEA with a hope to capitalize on the surging demands and expand their geographical footprint. For this, companies are focusing on developing products that comply with the respective safety norms of local markets. With effective research, development, and innovation, global manufacturers can find opportunities to capture the unexploited market and increase their market share in the global 3D printing consumables market.

Brief Approach to Research

PMR will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type, sales channel and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the 3D printing consumables market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the 3D printing consumables market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Technology roadmap involved from inception period to present date

Detailed value chain analysis of the 3D printing consumables market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global 3D printing consumables market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major 3D printing consumables market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global 3D printing consumables market

Analysis of the global 3D printing consumables market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key 3D printing consumables market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of top players in the 3D printing consumables market

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe 3D Printing Consumables product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of 3D Printing Consumables , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of 3D Printing Consumables in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the 3D Printing Consumables competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the 3D Printing Consumables breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, 3D Printing Consumables market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 3D Printing Consumables sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

