Fibrinogen Testing Market Is Thriving Globally With HemoSonics, LLC, iLine Microsystems, Instrumentation Laboratory Company, Sienco, Inc., SenGenix., , Universal Biosensors

Industry Analysis

Global fibrinogen testing market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising anticoagulant therapy procedures is one of the factors for the growth of this market.

Global Fibrinogen Testing Market By Reagent Type (Q.F.A. Thrombin Kits, Fibrinogen Kits, Multifibren Ureagents, STA-Fibrinogen Kits, Imidazole Buffer Kits), Indication (Congenital Fibrinogen Disorders, Fibrinogen Storage Diseases, Hereditary Fibrinogen α-Chain Amyloidosis, Acquired Dysfibrinogenemia, Cryofibrinogenemia, Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation ,End-Stage Liver Disease), Product Type (Heat Precipitation Test, Clotting Method, Immunoassays, DNA Tests), End- User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Care Centers, Academics & Research Institutes), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fibrinogen testing market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott. ,Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, CoaguSense, Inc., HemoSonics, LLC, iLine Microsystems, Instrumentation Laboratory Company, Sienco, Inc., SenGenix., , Universal Biosensors, RUSNANO Group, Coagulation Sciences LLC, Tcoag Ireland, SEKISUI MEDICAL CO., LTD and Thermo Fisher Scientific among others.

Competitive Landscape

Global fibrinogen testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fibrinogen testing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

• Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

• Key Market players involved in this industry

• Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

• Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Market Drivers

Increasing cases of blood clotting disorders is driving the growth of this market Rising healthcare expenditure is the major factor driving the market growth



Technological and advancement in the fibrinogen testing is another factor driving the growth of this market

Rising prevalence of unmet diagnostic requirement is driving this market growth

Market Restraints

High price of the fibrinogen testing equipment is restraining the growth of this market

Less awareness in developing countries may hinder the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2016, Mallinckrodt plc announced that they have acquired three commercial-stage topical hemostasis drugs RECOTHROM Thrombin topical (Recombinant), PreveLeak Surgical Sealant, and RAPLIXA from The Medicine Company. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand their portfolio and to help their patients to get better treatment. These drugs are very useful as they can control bleeding during the surgical practices.

In May 2014, Sysmex Corporation announced the launch of their new reagent LIASAUTO P-FDP which is fully automated coagulation analyzers. This new product is specially designed to determine blood hyperfibrinolysis and hypercoagulable condition. To determine the disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) disease types. The company has new technology to increase the reagent’s reactivity to fibrinogen degradation products.

Market Segmentation:-

To comprehend Global Fibrinogen Testing market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Fibrinogen Testing market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global fibrinogen testing market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Fibrinogen Testing Market report effectively provides required features of the global market for the population and for the business looking people for mergers & acquisitions, making investments, new vendors or concerned in searching for the appreciated global market research facilities. It offers sample on the size, offer, and development rate of the market. The Fibrinogen Testing report provides the complete structure and fundamental overview of the industry market.

