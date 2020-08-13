Fetal and Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market Analysis Report Promising Industry Bright Future A Report By Atom Medical Corporation, BD, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

All the market insights of the report are structured on a worldwide, regional and country basis. The report deals with the new business challenges and investment research on Global Fetal and Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market which includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness. This is the meticulous market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, and competitive landscape of your business. The Global Fetal and Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market report offers an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints and challenges for obtaining the crucial insight of the market.

Global Fetal and Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.59 billion to an estimated value of USD 10.54 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of infants. A few of the major competitors currently working in the fetal and neonatal critical care equipment market are Atom Medical Corporation, BD, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo, Medtronic, Natus Medical Incorporated, Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Incereb Ltd, Utah Medical Products Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare, Analogic Corporation, Welch Allyn, and Nonin.

Global Fetal and Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market, By Fetal Care Equipment Type (Ultrasound Devices, Fetal Dopplers, Fetal MRI Systems, Fetal Monitors, Fetal Pulse Oximeters), Neonatal Care Equipment Type (Infant Warmers, Incubators, Convertible Warmers & Incubators, Phototherapy Equipment, Respiratory Devices, Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Fetal and Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market

Fetal and neonatal critical care equipment can be defined as a type of medical devices category through which the physicians and doctors can continuously monitor and care for the infant children. These devices are even used to feed the babies medicine, fluids or even draw blood, check the blood pressure, treat a number of diseases and continuously monitor the status and health of the baby.

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 2.5 million deaths of infants in 2017, almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of pre-term births taking place globally which requires increased concern and focus on the infants born boosting the growth of the market

Increased number of children deaths and healthcare associated infections in infants is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Market Restraints:

High amount of costing of these equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Adoption & preference of refurbished medical equipment and devices in the developing regions is also expected to restrain the market growth

Current and future of global fetal and neonatal critical care equipment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Segmentation:

By Fetal Care Equipment Type Ultrasound Devices Fetal Dopplers Fetal MRI Systems Fetal Monitors Antepartum Fetal Monitors Intrapartum Fetal Monitors Fetal Pulse Oximeters

By Neonatal Care Equipment Type Infant Warmers Electric Warmers Non-Electric Warmers Incubators Convertible Warmers & Incubators Phototherapy Equipment Conventional Phototherapy Fiber-Optic Phototherapy Respiratory Devices Neonatal Ventilators Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Resuscitators Other Respiratory Care Devices Neonatal Monitoring Devices Blood Pressure Monitors Cardiac Monitors Pulse Oximeters Capnographs Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Systems Integrated Monitoring Devices Diagnostic Imaging Devices Ultrasound Systems X-Ray Imaging Systems Other Diagnostic Imaging Devices



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced that they had received a CE mark for its Avalon beltless system which is used for continuous fetal & maternal monitoring.

In March 2018, Incereb Ltd announced that they received an investment of 50 thousand euros, which is expected to expand the markets serviced and provide solutions and services to the United States as well.

