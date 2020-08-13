Endo-Venous Laser Therapy Market 2020 Analysis By Top Companies like AngioDynamics, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd, Dornier Medtech GmbH, Alma Lasers Ltd.

Global Endo-Venous Laser TherapyMarket Analysis By Product Type (Endovenous Laser Systems (Diode Lasers, YAG Lasers), Endovenous laser Fibres (Bare Tip Laser Fibre, Radial Tip Laser Fibre, Gold Tip Laser Fibre), By End User (Hospital, Clinc, Ambulatory Center), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Endo-Venous Laser TherapyMarket accounted to USD 200.5 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in Endo-Venous Laser Therapymarket are

AngioDynamics, Inc.,

Syneron Medical Ltd,

Dornier Medtech GmbH,

Alma Lasers Ltd.,

Alna-Medicalsystem GmbH,

LSO Medical,

Wontech Co., Ltd,

intros Medical Laser GmbH,

Energist Ltd

among others

Market Definition:

Endo-Venous Laser Therapyis the treatment of eliminating varicose veins using laser energy. The therapy is safe and effective in medical procedures such as eye surgery, dermatology.

Competitive Analysis:

The Endo-Venous Laser Therapymarket is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Endo-Venous Laser Therapymarket for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising number of patients with varicose veins

Increasing ageing population

Technological advancement to adopt the new technology

Increased adoption of adoption of endovenous laser systems

High initial costs

Lack of knowledge and skilled professionals

Market Segmentation:

By technology:- Endovenous laser systems, endovenous laser fibres. Endovenous laser systems segment is sub-segmented into diode lasers, YAG lasers and Endovenous laser Fibres segment is further segments into bare tip laser fibre, radial tip laser fibre, and gold tip laser fibre.

On the basis of end-users:- Hospital, clinic and ambulatory center.

On the basis of geography:- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2024

Market trends impacting the growth of the global taste modulators market

Analyze and forecast the taste modulators market on the basis of, application and type.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for processes, derivative, and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

