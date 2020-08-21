Global Freight Brokerage Services market: Novel Opportunities to Come up by 2026| C.H. Robinson, Total Quality Logistics (TQL), XPO Logistics

Freight Brokerage Services Market Los Angeles, United State– The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Freight Brokerage Services market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Freight Brokerage Services market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Freight Brokerage Services Market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Freight Brokerage Services market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Freight Brokerage Services market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global Freight Brokerage Services market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Freight Brokerage Services market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Freight Brokerage Services market. All findings and data on the global Freight Brokerage Services market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Freight Brokerage Services market available in different regions and countries.

Key Players of the Global Freight Brokerage Services Market

C.H. Robinson, Total Quality Logistics (TQL), XPO Logistics, Coyote Logistics, Echo Global Logistics, Landstar System, Mode Transportation, GlobalTranz, J.B. Hunt Transport, NTG Freight, Schneider, Transplace Inc., BNSF Logistics, TransAmerica Express Logistics, Trinity Logistics, England Logistics, Allen Lund Company, MATSON, Werner Enterprises, Armstrong Transport

Global Freight Brokerage Services Market: Segmentation by Product

, Truckload Freight, LTL Freight, Others Freight Brokerage Services

Global Freight Brokerage Services Market: Segmentation by Application

, Food and Beverage, Manufacturing, Auto and Industrial, Chemical, Others Based on

Global Freight Brokerage Services Market: Segmentation by Region

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Freight Brokerage Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Truckload Freight

1.2.3 LTL Freight

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Freight Brokerage Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Food and Beverage

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Auto and Industrial

1.3.5 Chemical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Freight Brokerage Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Freight Brokerage Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Freight Brokerage Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Freight Brokerage Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Freight Brokerage Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Freight Brokerage Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Freight Brokerage Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Freight Brokerage Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Freight Brokerage Services Revenue

3.4 Global Freight Brokerage Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Freight Brokerage Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Freight Brokerage Services Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Freight Brokerage Services Area Served

3.6 Key Players Freight Brokerage Services Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Freight Brokerage Services Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Freight Brokerage Services Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Freight Brokerage Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Freight Brokerage Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Freight Brokerage Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Freight Brokerage Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Freight Brokerage Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Freight Brokerage Services Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Freight Brokerage Services Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Freight Brokerage Services Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Freight Brokerage Services Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Freight Brokerage Services Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 C.H. Robinson

11.1.1 C.H. Robinson Company Details

11.1.2 C.H. Robinson Business Overview

11.1.3 C.H. Robinson Freight Brokerage Services Introduction

11.1.4 C.H. Robinson Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 C.H. Robinson Recent Development

11.2 Total Quality Logistics (TQL)

11.2.1 Total Quality Logistics (TQL) Company Details

11.2.2 Total Quality Logistics (TQL) Business Overview

11.2.3 Total Quality Logistics (TQL) Freight Brokerage Services Introduction

11.2.4 Total Quality Logistics (TQL) Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Total Quality Logistics (TQL) Recent Development

11.3 XPO Logistics

11.3.1 XPO Logistics Company Details

11.3.2 XPO Logistics Business Overview

11.3.3 XPO Logistics Freight Brokerage Services Introduction

11.3.4 XPO Logistics Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 XPO Logistics Recent Development

11.4 Coyote Logistics

11.4.1 Coyote Logistics Company Details

11.4.2 Coyote Logistics Business Overview

11.4.3 Coyote Logistics Freight Brokerage Services Introduction

11.4.4 Coyote Logistics Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Coyote Logistics Recent Development

11.5 Echo Global Logistics

11.5.1 Echo Global Logistics Company Details

11.5.2 Echo Global Logistics Business Overview

11.5.3 Echo Global Logistics Freight Brokerage Services Introduction

11.5.4 Echo Global Logistics Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Echo Global Logistics Recent Development

11.6 Landstar System

11.6.1 Landstar System Company Details

11.6.2 Landstar System Business Overview

11.6.3 Landstar System Freight Brokerage Services Introduction

11.6.4 Landstar System Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Landstar System Recent Development

11.7 Mode Transportation

11.7.1 Mode Transportation Company Details

11.7.2 Mode Transportation Business Overview

11.7.3 Mode Transportation Freight Brokerage Services Introduction

11.7.4 Mode Transportation Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Mode Transportation Recent Development

11.8 GlobalTranz

11.8.1 GlobalTranz Company Details

11.8.2 GlobalTranz Business Overview

11.8.3 GlobalTranz Freight Brokerage Services Introduction

11.8.4 GlobalTranz Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 GlobalTranz Recent Development

11.9 J.B. Hunt Transport

11.9.1 J.B. Hunt Transport Company Details

11.9.2 J.B. Hunt Transport Business Overview

11.9.3 J.B. Hunt Transport Freight Brokerage Services Introduction

11.9.4 J.B. Hunt Transport Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 J.B. Hunt Transport Recent Development

11.10 NTG Freight

11.10.1 NTG Freight Company Details

11.10.2 NTG Freight Business Overview

11.10.3 NTG Freight Freight Brokerage Services Introduction

11.10.4 NTG Freight Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 NTG Freight Recent Development

11.11 Schneider

10.11.1 Schneider Company Details

10.11.2 Schneider Business Overview

10.11.3 Schneider Freight Brokerage Services Introduction

10.11.4 Schneider Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Schneider Recent Development

11.12 Transplace Inc.

10.12.1 Transplace Inc. Company Details

10.12.2 Transplace Inc. Business Overview

10.12.3 Transplace Inc. Freight Brokerage Services Introduction

10.12.4 Transplace Inc. Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Transplace Inc. Recent Development

11.13 BNSF Logistics

10.13.1 BNSF Logistics Company Details

10.13.2 BNSF Logistics Business Overview

10.13.3 BNSF Logistics Freight Brokerage Services Introduction

10.13.4 BNSF Logistics Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 BNSF Logistics Recent Development

11.14 TransAmerica Express Logistics

10.14.1 TransAmerica Express Logistics Company Details

10.14.2 TransAmerica Express Logistics Business Overview

10.14.3 TransAmerica Express Logistics Freight Brokerage Services Introduction

10.14.4 TransAmerica Express Logistics Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 TransAmerica Express Logistics Recent Development

11.15 Trinity Logistics

10.15.1 Trinity Logistics Company Details

10.15.2 Trinity Logistics Business Overview

10.15.3 Trinity Logistics Freight Brokerage Services Introduction

10.15.4 Trinity Logistics Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Trinity Logistics Recent Development

11.16 England Logistics

10.16.1 England Logistics Company Details

10.16.2 England Logistics Business Overview

10.16.3 England Logistics Freight Brokerage Services Introduction

10.16.4 England Logistics Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 England Logistics Recent Development

11.17 Allen Lund Company

10.17.1 Allen Lund Company Company Details

10.17.2 Allen Lund Company Business Overview

10.17.3 Allen Lund Company Freight Brokerage Services Introduction

10.17.4 Allen Lund Company Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Allen Lund Company Recent Development

11.18 MATSON

10.18.1 MATSON Company Details

10.18.2 MATSON Business Overview

10.18.3 MATSON Freight Brokerage Services Introduction

10.18.4 MATSON Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 MATSON Recent Development

11.19 Werner Enterprises

10.19.1 Werner Enterprises Company Details

10.19.2 Werner Enterprises Business Overview

10.19.3 Werner Enterprises Freight Brokerage Services Introduction

10.19.4 Werner Enterprises Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Werner Enterprises Recent Development

11.20 Armstrong Transport

10.20.1 Armstrong Transport Company Details

10.20.2 Armstrong Transport Business Overview

10.20.3 Armstrong Transport Freight Brokerage Services Introduction

10.20.4 Armstrong Transport Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Armstrong Transport Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

