Global Freight Brokerage Services market: Novel Opportunities to Come up by 2026| C.H. Robinson, Total Quality Logistics (TQL), XPO Logistics
Freight Brokerage Services Market Los Angeles, United State– The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Freight Brokerage Services market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Freight Brokerage Services market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Freight Brokerage Services Market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Freight Brokerage Services market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Freight Brokerage Services market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global Freight Brokerage Services market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Freight Brokerage Services market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Freight Brokerage Services market. All findings and data on the global Freight Brokerage Services market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Freight Brokerage Services market available in different regions and countries.
Key Players of the Global Freight Brokerage Services Market
C.H. Robinson, Total Quality Logistics (TQL), XPO Logistics, Coyote Logistics, Echo Global Logistics, Landstar System, Mode Transportation, GlobalTranz, J.B. Hunt Transport, NTG Freight, Schneider, Transplace Inc., BNSF Logistics, TransAmerica Express Logistics, Trinity Logistics, England Logistics, Allen Lund Company, MATSON, Werner Enterprises, Armstrong Transport
Global Freight Brokerage Services Market: Segmentation by Product
, Truckload Freight, LTL Freight, Others Freight Brokerage Services
Global Freight Brokerage Services Market: Segmentation by Application
, Food and Beverage, Manufacturing, Auto and Industrial, Chemical, Others Based on
Global Freight Brokerage Services Market: Segmentation by Region
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Freight Brokerage Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Truckload Freight
1.2.3 LTL Freight
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Freight Brokerage Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Food and Beverage
1.3.3 Manufacturing
1.3.4 Auto and Industrial
1.3.5 Chemical
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Freight Brokerage Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Freight Brokerage Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Freight Brokerage Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Freight Brokerage Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Freight Brokerage Services Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Freight Brokerage Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Freight Brokerage Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Freight Brokerage Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Freight Brokerage Services Revenue
3.4 Global Freight Brokerage Services Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Freight Brokerage Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Freight Brokerage Services Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Freight Brokerage Services Area Served
3.6 Key Players Freight Brokerage Services Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Freight Brokerage Services Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Freight Brokerage Services Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Freight Brokerage Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Freight Brokerage Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Freight Brokerage Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Freight Brokerage Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Freight Brokerage Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Freight Brokerage Services Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Freight Brokerage Services Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China
8.1 China Freight Brokerage Services Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Freight Brokerage Services Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Freight Brokerage Services Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Freight Brokerage Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 C.H. Robinson
11.1.1 C.H. Robinson Company Details
11.1.2 C.H. Robinson Business Overview
11.1.3 C.H. Robinson Freight Brokerage Services Introduction
11.1.4 C.H. Robinson Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 C.H. Robinson Recent Development
11.2 Total Quality Logistics (TQL)
11.2.1 Total Quality Logistics (TQL) Company Details
11.2.2 Total Quality Logistics (TQL) Business Overview
11.2.3 Total Quality Logistics (TQL) Freight Brokerage Services Introduction
11.2.4 Total Quality Logistics (TQL) Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Total Quality Logistics (TQL) Recent Development
11.3 XPO Logistics
11.3.1 XPO Logistics Company Details
11.3.2 XPO Logistics Business Overview
11.3.3 XPO Logistics Freight Brokerage Services Introduction
11.3.4 XPO Logistics Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 XPO Logistics Recent Development
11.4 Coyote Logistics
11.4.1 Coyote Logistics Company Details
11.4.2 Coyote Logistics Business Overview
11.4.3 Coyote Logistics Freight Brokerage Services Introduction
11.4.4 Coyote Logistics Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Coyote Logistics Recent Development
11.5 Echo Global Logistics
11.5.1 Echo Global Logistics Company Details
11.5.2 Echo Global Logistics Business Overview
11.5.3 Echo Global Logistics Freight Brokerage Services Introduction
11.5.4 Echo Global Logistics Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Echo Global Logistics Recent Development
11.6 Landstar System
11.6.1 Landstar System Company Details
11.6.2 Landstar System Business Overview
11.6.3 Landstar System Freight Brokerage Services Introduction
11.6.4 Landstar System Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Landstar System Recent Development
11.7 Mode Transportation
11.7.1 Mode Transportation Company Details
11.7.2 Mode Transportation Business Overview
11.7.3 Mode Transportation Freight Brokerage Services Introduction
11.7.4 Mode Transportation Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Mode Transportation Recent Development
11.8 GlobalTranz
11.8.1 GlobalTranz Company Details
11.8.2 GlobalTranz Business Overview
11.8.3 GlobalTranz Freight Brokerage Services Introduction
11.8.4 GlobalTranz Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 GlobalTranz Recent Development
11.9 J.B. Hunt Transport
11.9.1 J.B. Hunt Transport Company Details
11.9.2 J.B. Hunt Transport Business Overview
11.9.3 J.B. Hunt Transport Freight Brokerage Services Introduction
11.9.4 J.B. Hunt Transport Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 J.B. Hunt Transport Recent Development
11.10 NTG Freight
11.10.1 NTG Freight Company Details
11.10.2 NTG Freight Business Overview
11.10.3 NTG Freight Freight Brokerage Services Introduction
11.10.4 NTG Freight Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 NTG Freight Recent Development
11.11 Schneider
10.11.1 Schneider Company Details
10.11.2 Schneider Business Overview
10.11.3 Schneider Freight Brokerage Services Introduction
10.11.4 Schneider Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Schneider Recent Development
11.12 Transplace Inc.
10.12.1 Transplace Inc. Company Details
10.12.2 Transplace Inc. Business Overview
10.12.3 Transplace Inc. Freight Brokerage Services Introduction
10.12.4 Transplace Inc. Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Transplace Inc. Recent Development
11.13 BNSF Logistics
10.13.1 BNSF Logistics Company Details
10.13.2 BNSF Logistics Business Overview
10.13.3 BNSF Logistics Freight Brokerage Services Introduction
10.13.4 BNSF Logistics Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 BNSF Logistics Recent Development
11.14 TransAmerica Express Logistics
10.14.1 TransAmerica Express Logistics Company Details
10.14.2 TransAmerica Express Logistics Business Overview
10.14.3 TransAmerica Express Logistics Freight Brokerage Services Introduction
10.14.4 TransAmerica Express Logistics Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 TransAmerica Express Logistics Recent Development
11.15 Trinity Logistics
10.15.1 Trinity Logistics Company Details
10.15.2 Trinity Logistics Business Overview
10.15.3 Trinity Logistics Freight Brokerage Services Introduction
10.15.4 Trinity Logistics Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Trinity Logistics Recent Development
11.16 England Logistics
10.16.1 England Logistics Company Details
10.16.2 England Logistics Business Overview
10.16.3 England Logistics Freight Brokerage Services Introduction
10.16.4 England Logistics Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 England Logistics Recent Development
11.17 Allen Lund Company
10.17.1 Allen Lund Company Company Details
10.17.2 Allen Lund Company Business Overview
10.17.3 Allen Lund Company Freight Brokerage Services Introduction
10.17.4 Allen Lund Company Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Allen Lund Company Recent Development
11.18 MATSON
10.18.1 MATSON Company Details
10.18.2 MATSON Business Overview
10.18.3 MATSON Freight Brokerage Services Introduction
10.18.4 MATSON Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 MATSON Recent Development
11.19 Werner Enterprises
10.19.1 Werner Enterprises Company Details
10.19.2 Werner Enterprises Business Overview
10.19.3 Werner Enterprises Freight Brokerage Services Introduction
10.19.4 Werner Enterprises Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Werner Enterprises Recent Development
11.20 Armstrong Transport
10.20.1 Armstrong Transport Company Details
10.20.2 Armstrong Transport Business Overview
10.20.3 Armstrong Transport Freight Brokerage Services Introduction
10.20.4 Armstrong Transport Revenue in Freight Brokerage Services Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Armstrong Transport Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
