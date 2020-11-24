New report shares details about the Smart Air Purifier Market by 2030

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), many individuals are flocking to medical stores to purchases disinfectant sprays, masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to fight off the deadly infection. This trend has also triggered the demand for smart air purifiers. However, individuals are pondering whether smart air purifiers are really that effect to neutralize Coronavirus particles. Hence, companies such as Smart Air Filters — a supplier of reliable air purifiers in Asia Pacific countries, is increasing its R&D activities to substantiate the size of Coronavirus particles.

It has been found that Coronavirus particles can be neutralized through smart air purifiers since these particles are relatively much larger than most of the smallest particles known till now. Hence, companies in the smart air purifiers market are increasing their focus in HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters that are capable of decontaminating Coronavirus particles. Even many airline companies use smart air purifiers with HEPA filters to neutralize harmful particulate matter.

CEOs Team up with Regional Marketing Heads to Devise Strategies to Combat Coronavirus

COVID-19 continues to spread alarmingly in India and other G20 countries. Hence, companies in the smart air purifiers market are increasing efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 in India. For instance, IQAir — a Swiss company specializing in technology solutions that help protect people from airborne pollutants, is increasing its focus to try and limit the spread of Coronavirus in New Delhi, the capital of India, by increasing the availability of smart air purifiers in hospitals that are treating COVID-19 patients. As such, companies are vying opportunities to build their credibility credentials during such trying times, with a record history of helping healthcare facilities during the spread of SARS.

Smart air purifiers are helping to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient quality of life. Multinational smart air purifier companies are teaming up with marketing partners in India to devise strategies that help to tackle Coronavirus. Supplying emergency shipments to Wuhan, Hong Kong and cities in South Korea are amongst other strategies adopted by smart air purifiers companies.

Patented Filter Technology: Need of the Hour to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

Popular news outlets are highlighting the advantages for some of best air purifiers. These are helping companies to avail positive air purifier reviews that help to build their credibility credentials. The global spread of COVID-19 has challenged people to think of ways to keep their homes clean and smart air purifiers are being highly publicized for the same. However, it is still debatable whether HEPA filters in smart air purifiers are capable of prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Thus, purchasing a smart air purifier completely relies as a personal choice, especially for pro-health individuals.

Companies are increasing their R&D activities to create awareness about advanced filters that could be a potential alternative to conventional HEPA filters in smart air purifiers. For instance, Molekule — a science and technology company headquartered in San Francisco, is gaining the attention of buyers, owing to its patented filter technology knows as photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO).

Innovative Features in Air Purifiers Grab the Attention of Pro-health Customers

Manufacturers are scaling the extra distance to incorporate innovative features in smart air purifiers to entice buyers. For instance, smart home product companies such as Honeywell, is marketing its product, the Honeywell Bluetooth smart air purifier, owing to the company’s legacy of several years of being in the market landscape. As such, legacy smart air purifier companies have a competitive edge over emerging players as these major companies have restored a sense of faith in its customers and their products are easily available for sale, owing to their robust distribution networks.

HEPA-certified smart air purifiers are gaining increased popularity amongst users. Manufacturers are increasing their research efforts to develop air purifiers that can clean rooms up to an area of several square feet. Likewise, there is a growing demand for easy-to-use air purifiers as many parents are conscious about their child’s health and well-being.

Air Purifiers Grow More Thoughtful with Automatic Over-the-Air Updates

Startups are funding their innovative air purifiers through crowd funding platforms. For instance, stakeholders of Mila — a smart air purifier, are raising funds for their product through their Kickstarter campaign. Apart from being smart, manufacturers are developing air purifiers that are also more thoughtful and grow smarter with automatic over-the-air updates. Intuitive features are becoming the key focus points for introducing breakthrough innovations in products.

Companies are focusing on the convenience aspect of users to integrate intuitive features in air purifiers that enhance the air quality of homes by automatically adjusting the thermostat. Top-notch performance, design and technology are some of the key takeaways through which startups are posing as a tough competition to established players. Startup companies are gaining efficacy in research, engineering and feedback from families to continuously improvise on product offerings.

Segmentation

By Function

Smoke & Fume Collection

Dust Collection

Germs Removal

Odor Removal

Others

By Technique

Activated Carbon Filtration

HEPA

TSS

Others

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Others

Regional analysis covers market performance in-

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The report covers exhaustive analysis of-

Smart Air Purifier Market Segments

Smart Air Purifier Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2019

Smart Air Purifier Market Size & Forecast 2020 to 2030

Smart Air Purifier Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Smart Air Purifier Market Drivers and Restraints

Report Highlights-

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Competition landscape

Strategies for key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

