Cloud Orchestration Market Worldwide Industry Analysis of Development, Revenue and Gross Margin by 2025

Many organizations and enterprises from around the world are adopting SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) application management solutions for determining how applications can be repositioned and re-visualized in their IT environments. Rampant adoption of such solutions have helped small enterprises as well as multi-national conglomerates in identifying incompatible applications, which further improved their approach towards analyzing an overall system’s performance. These SaaS management solutions are developed on cloud-computing software, hence, a rise in their adoption is incidentally boosting the sales of global cloud orchestration market.

Persistence Market Research’s new report on the global market for cloud orchestration reveals that owing to higher adoption of SaaS management solutions, the market will reach a value of US$ 20.7 Bn and reflect a robust expansion at 14.6% CAGR by the end of 2025. The report also reveals that global cloud orchestration market is anticipated to bring in close to US$ 7 Bn revenues by the end of 2017. During this decadal forecast period, increasing adoption of hybrid cloud models in financial institutions and transition of global enterprise infrastructure from dedicated servers to cloud networks will collectively be observed as a substantial driving force for the growth of global cloud orchestration market.

Global Cloud Orchestration Market – Key Trends

According to the report, the global demand for cloud orchestration is expected to witness promising growth on the account of trends such as –

growing reliance of companies on cloud-based solutions

global banking sector witnessing a surge in adoption of cloud migration services

rising demand for cloud resiliency services

Nevertheless, there are a few threats predicted in the report that can hold down the growth of global adoption of cloud orchestration solutions. The biggest challenge that can restrain the market’s growth to a considerable extent is rising incidents of cyberattacks associated with cloud-based business networks. Cybersecurity forces spanned across the globe are striving to tackle the brimming attacks on cloud-enabled devices & networks. This has hurt the interests of investors and also demoted the adoption of any cloud-based solutions. Another critical hindrance for growth of global cloud orchestration market is sheer incompatibility of existing IT infrastructure in facilitating large businesses. Unsuited IT environment is causing trouble for enterprise that are migrating sensitive & valuable data through cloud networks.

In 2017 and beyond, North America is expected to remain the largest market for cloud orchestration. Throughout the forecast period, revenues amassed from sales of cloud orchestration solutions in the US and Canada will soar at 10.2% CAGR.

Demand for cloud orchestration solutions in cloud service management applications is anticipated to gain traction. In 2017, nearly one-third of global cloud orchestration revenues will be accounted by cloud service management applications, rendering them lucrative for future of cloud orchestration businesses.

On-premise deployment of cloud orchestration is also gaining traction. Through 2025, global revenues amassed from on-premise deployment of cloud orchestration will gain momentum, registering a CAGR of 13.6%.

The report also reveals that the global market will witness higher adoption in public environments. Over the forecast period, cloud orchestration solutions employed in public operating environments will record speedy growth in terms of revenues, reflecting a 15.8% CAGR.

Key players in the global cloud orchestration market are profiled in the report, and they include IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), VMware Inc., Cloudability Inc., Cloudyn, RightScale, Scalr, Actifio, Veritas, CloudEndure, Geminare Incorporated, Infrascale Inc., RackWare, Unitrends Inc., CloudVelox, Zerto Ltd.

