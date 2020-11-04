Surface Acoustic Wave Filter Market to Generate Profitable Avenues for Existing Companies as Well as New Players

As per the findings of a new market research report by Persistence Market Research, the worldwide sales of surface acoustic wave filters reached US$ 3.2 Bn in 2018, and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2029. Increasing adoption of wireless systems and shift from 4G to 5G cellular networks are creating potential growth opportunities for the surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters market. Moreover, increasing adoption of SAW filter technology in aerospace and defense, and deployment of 5G network technology across the world, will propel the growth of the surface acoustic wave filters market over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from SAW Filters Market Study

The combination of high power levels and small size of surface acoustic wave filters results in high power densities and low risk of premature failure for highly miniaturized solutions.

Increasing adoption of SAW filters by vendors of IoT and 5G networks in Asian countries is driving expansion and innovation in the region. In the coming years, the sales of SAW filters is envisaged to be higher in Asian and Western European countries.

Continuous innovations in wireless network communication systems for rapid adoption in the aerospace and defense sectors would create potential growth opportunities for the surface acoustic wave filters market.

Overcrowding of spectrums and interference of frequencies in network infrastructure are key challenges for the growth of the surface acoustic wave filters market.

PMR reports that, the demand for SAW filters from the healthcare sector is expected to exhibit a high CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

“Increasing demand for consumer electronics in the healthcare sector is expected to create new opportunities for SAW filter manufacturers. The automotive and telecom sectors are also leveraging the benefits of advanced SAW filters to develop advanced cellular network devices in the surface acoustic wave filters market,” says a PMR analyst.

Strategic Alliances for Product Innovation to Propel SAW Filters Market Growth

SAW filter providers are upgrading their products to offer a wide range of solutions in different verticals and fields by partnering and collaborating with other players in the market.

For instance, in November 2019, Tai-Saw Technology (TST) partnered with Murata Manufacturing to grant its rights aimed to realize the sales by TST to Murata’s customers of SAW filter products (mainly in the field of non-mobile phone applications that Murata has contracted manufacturing to TST).

